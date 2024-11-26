Ferries del Caribe vessel now displays ‘Hecho en Puerto Rico’ seal

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Néstor González, president of Ferries del Caribe

This recognition reflects the company’s dedication to promoting and utilizing local products and services.

Ferries del Caribe, a maritime transportation provider connecting Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, has been recognized as a 100% Puerto Rican company by the Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico (Made in Puerto Rico Association).

As part of this distinction, the Kydon vessel now bears a 10-foot Hecho en Puerto Rico seal painted on its body, “ensuring that everyone who sees it recognizes the company’s origin. It also demonstrates Ferries del Caribe’s commitment to supporting local products,” the officials added.

All food, products and services consumed onboard are sourced from Puerto Rico, reaffirming its dedication to the local economy, said Néstor González, president of Ferries del Caribe.

“As a proudly Puerto Rican company, we source all supplies and services necessary for our ships locally. We support and promote the use of local products while fostering business partnerships with both our customers and suppliers,” he said.

The company also contributes to economic growth by working with travel agents in Puerto Rico and promoting tourism from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico, González added.

“At Hecho en Puerto Rico, we’re incredibly proud to recognize Ferries del Caribe as a 100% Puerto Rican company,” said Mateo Cidre, president of Hecho en Puerto Rico. “Their commitment to promoting local products and services, as well as their dedication to our island, sets an example for others.”

“Seeing our seal on the Kydon vessel not only celebrates Ferries del Caribe but also honors the strength and talent of Puerto Rican workers who continue to drive our economy,” Cidre added.

Ferries del Caribe provides a vital connection between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, enabling the export and import of consumer goods, raw materials and industrial products essential to both economies.

The company moves approximately 980 shipping containers of dry and refrigerated goods and about 800 vehicles weekly.

In addition to its maritime operations, Ferries del Caribe employs more than 500 people, including staff at its call and customer service center in Puerto Rico.