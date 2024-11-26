Type to search

Project Makers launches Agenda for Entrepreneurs

NIMB Staff November 26, 2024
The Agenda for Entrepreneurs, measuring 7x10 inches, was designed by Happy Mind and is available for purchase on the nonprofit’s website.

The agenda is designed as a daily companion to support entrepreneurs on their path to success.

Project Makers, an organization dedicated to supporting individuals and businesses in their ventures, recently launched the Agenda for Entrepreneurs, a practical tool designed to help manage multiple responsibilities while starting and growing a business.

This 12-month agenda features an undated format, offering flexibility to start or pause planning at any time without losing momentum. It incorporates various organization and planning tools to help entrepreneurs stay on track.

The agenda includes monthly sections for setting goals, outlining strategies and tracking metrics for digital platforms.

The weekly sections provide space for priorities, weekly focus, personal habit tracking, content ideas and pending tasks.

Additional features include a vision board section for inspiration, a SMART (specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound) goals section, and templates for defining key performance indicators, monthly budgets, routines, important dates and brainstorming.

The Agenda for Entrepreneurs measures 7×10 inches, was designed by Happy Mind and is available for purchase on Project Makers’ website. Buyers can receive it by mail, pick it up at Project Makers’ offices in Santurce or collect it at the Maker’s Market event on Dec. 14 at Eco Sport Bar.

