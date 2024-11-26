Type to search

In-Brief

MCS Foundation launches campaign to support Puerto Rico’s elderly

NIMB Staff November 26, 2024
Partnerships with local nonprofits have improved the health and well-being of approximately 72,000 people in Puerto Rico.

For more information about the “Con tu cariño hacemos el doble” campaign, visit www.mcsfoundation.org.

MCS Foundation recently launched its 2025 initiative “Con tu cariño hacemos el doble” (“With your Love, We Do Twice as Much”), reaffirming its commitment to improving the quality of life for older adults in Puerto Rico.

The initiative focuses on addressing poverty and health-related social needs among the elderly, who now represent 24% of Puerto Rico’s population, the highest proportion in the United States. 

As part of the campaign, every dollar donated is matched by MCS, the foundation’s sponsoring organization, effectively doubling the impact of contributions. This year’s fundraising goal is $850,000.

“We want to highlight the urgency of supporting our seniors at such a critical time in their lives,” said Elba Rivera, executive director of the MCS Foundation.

“Each donation made during this campaign will allow us to continue promoting programs that, through strategic alliances, contribute to the health and well-being of those most in need. We do not have to wait for the next hurricane to help those who need it most and to address poverty with the utmost care in Puerto Rico,” she said.

Over the past seven years, MCS Foundation has provided more than $6.8 million in grants and matching funds to support community projects. The organization has partnered with more than 60 local organizations to address poverty and health-related challenges affecting Puerto Rico’s aging population. 

These efforts have benefited approximately 72,000 individuals on the island. Additionally, MCS employees have contributed more than 85,000 volunteer hours to strengthen communities.

One of the foundation’s notable programs, “Una mano al cuidador” (“A Hand for the Caregiver”), developed in collaboration with Universidad Central del Caribe, provides informal caregivers with practical tools and training to care for elderly individuals.

The foundation also collaborates with organizations such as the Puerto Rico Food Bank, Acción Social de Puerto Rico, the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross (Puerto Rico chapter), Grupo Guayacán, and the Sor Isolina Ferré Center. 

These partnerships have supported a range of outreach initiatives, including distributing essential items such as electric generators, refrigerators, beds and other appliances to 25 additional communities this year.

Social factors influencing health, highlighted in federal programs like Medicare Advantage, underscore the importance of the foundation’s mission. MCS, the principal sponsor of the foundation, achieved a five-star quality rating for its Medicare Advantage program for the second consecutive year.

“The responsiveness and focus on executing for genuine care make a difference. This is part of our mission in everything we do,” said Roberto Pando, chairman of the MCS Foundation board and president of MCS Advantage and MCS Life.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Fundación CAP launches ‘Their Dreams Tear Down Walls’ campaign
NIMB Staff November 18, 2024
Medtronic launches awareness campaign on challenge of living with diabetes
NIMB Staff November 15, 2024
Puerto Rico Tourism Co. unveils $1.1M ‘Infinite Summer’ campaign
NIMB Staff July 12, 2024
Chevrolet Puerto Rico launches new ad campaign
NIMB Staff July 8, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“At the height of the pandemic, Latinos were more likely to lose their jobs, more likely to work in front-line positions that increased their risk of exposure, and had among the highest mortality rates. Latino unemployment peaked at nearly 19% in 2020.

 

Over the pandemic and recovery, the median growth rate in revenues was 25% for Latino employers. From 2019 to 2022, median weekly earnings increased 2.4% for Latino workers after accounting for inflation. At the same time, Latino unemployment hit a record low last September.”

 

— U.S. Treasury Department

 

Related Stories

Fundación CAP launches ‘Their Dreams Tear Down Walls’ campaign
Medtronic launches awareness campaign on challenge of living with diabetes
Puerto Rico Tourism Co. unveils $1.1M ‘Infinite Summer’ campaign
Chevrolet Puerto Rico launches new ad campaign
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.