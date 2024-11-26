MCS Foundation launches campaign to support Puerto Rico’s elderly

Partnerships with local nonprofits have improved the health and well-being of approximately 72,000 people in Puerto Rico.

For more information about the “Con tu cariño hacemos el doble” campaign, visit www.mcsfoundation.org.

MCS Foundation recently launched its 2025 initiative “Con tu cariño hacemos el doble” (“With your Love, We Do Twice as Much”), reaffirming its commitment to improving the quality of life for older adults in Puerto Rico.

The initiative focuses on addressing poverty and health-related social needs among the elderly, who now represent 24% of Puerto Rico’s population, the highest proportion in the United States.

As part of the campaign, every dollar donated is matched by MCS, the foundation’s sponsoring organization, effectively doubling the impact of contributions. This year’s fundraising goal is $850,000.

“We want to highlight the urgency of supporting our seniors at such a critical time in their lives,” said Elba Rivera, executive director of the MCS Foundation.

“Each donation made during this campaign will allow us to continue promoting programs that, through strategic alliances, contribute to the health and well-being of those most in need. We do not have to wait for the next hurricane to help those who need it most and to address poverty with the utmost care in Puerto Rico,” she said.

Over the past seven years, MCS Foundation has provided more than $6.8 million in grants and matching funds to support community projects. The organization has partnered with more than 60 local organizations to address poverty and health-related challenges affecting Puerto Rico’s aging population.

These efforts have benefited approximately 72,000 individuals on the island. Additionally, MCS employees have contributed more than 85,000 volunteer hours to strengthen communities.

One of the foundation’s notable programs, “Una mano al cuidador” (“A Hand for the Caregiver”), developed in collaboration with Universidad Central del Caribe, provides informal caregivers with practical tools and training to care for elderly individuals.

The foundation also collaborates with organizations such as the Puerto Rico Food Bank, Acción Social de Puerto Rico, the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross (Puerto Rico chapter), Grupo Guayacán, and the Sor Isolina Ferré Center.

These partnerships have supported a range of outreach initiatives, including distributing essential items such as electric generators, refrigerators, beds and other appliances to 25 additional communities this year.

Social factors influencing health, highlighted in federal programs like Medicare Advantage, underscore the importance of the foundation’s mission. MCS, the principal sponsor of the foundation, achieved a five-star quality rating for its Medicare Advantage program for the second consecutive year.

“The responsiveness and focus on executing for genuine care make a difference. This is part of our mission in everything we do,” said Roberto Pando, chairman of the MCS Foundation board and president of MCS Advantage and MCS Life.