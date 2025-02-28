Type to search

United Way Puerto Rico launches strategic plan, awareness campaign

NIMB Staff February 28, 2025
Glorymar Rivera-Báez, CEO of United Way Puerto Rico

The organization’s “Transforma una vida” initiative addresses key social issues.

United Way Puerto Rico has introduced its 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, outlining key initiatives to mobilize communities and promote sustainable development across the island. The plan, developed with research firm Estudios Técnicos, aims to enhance transparency, donor trust, and social impact through new programs and services.

“We have great confidence in the integrity of our plan, the resources, and evaluation mechanisms to ensure long-term sustainability and impact,” said Manuel Sánchez-Sierra, chairman of the Board of Governors of United Way Puerto Rico. 

The plan focuses on four pillars: opportunities for children and youth, healthy communities, financial security and community resilience.

“We support each of these development foundations, which are built on a bi-generational prevention model that will benefit children, youth, women and senior citizens,” said Yasmín Pedrogo, chair of the executive committee.

United Way Puerto Rico has also launched the “Transforma una vida” campaign, which will highlight critical social issues every three months. The first phase focuses on gender-based violence, following 629 reported cases in Puerto Rico in the first two months of 2025, according to government data.

“By addressing this issue, we invite the public to educate themselves, recognize, and prevent violence to change attitudes and behaviors,” said Glorymar Rivera-Báez, CEO of United Way Puerto Rico.

Developed by Lopito, Ileana & Howie, the campaign will also address vulnerable children, high-risk behaviors and older-adult assistance.

