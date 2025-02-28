Type to search

Golden Corral opens at Ponce Town Center

NIMB Staff February 28, 2025
Golden Corral's new location at Ponce Town Center is now open.

The 14,000-square-foot restaurant can serve 400 guests and offers breakfast on weekends.

Golden Corral, known for its diverse buffet and family-friendly atmosphere, has opened a new location at Ponce Town Center, marking its expansion into Puerto Rico’s southern region.

The 14,000-square-foot restaurant can accommodate 400 guests. Franchisee Justin Tirri of Rich Port Restaurants LLC is also preparing to open a fourth Golden Corral location at Plaza Río Hondo in Bayamón, officials confirmed.

“Golden Corral is a place where everyone can come to enjoy great food in a warm and welcoming atmosphere,” said Tirri. “Expanding into this community is an exciting milestone for us. We believe Ponce will be a great place for the brand, and we are extremely grateful for everyone’s hard work and dedication in making this opening a reality.”

The Ponce restaurant operates Monday through Thursday from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to its buffet featuring more than 20 proteins and a local twist, the new location will serve breakfast on weekends.

“We’re proud to bring Golden Corral’s unique dining experience to Ponce,” said Daniel Santiago, vice president of operations at Rich Port Restaurants. “Our commitment to quality food and exceptional service remains unwavering, and we look forward to welcoming families and friends to create memorable moments together.”

“This new Golden Corral opening is a strategic step in our continued growth,” said Luis Albino, Rich Port Restaurants’ director of operations. “[Ponce’s] culture is very much in line with our offerings, and the people were waiting for it. Our goal is to have a huge impact in the south area of the island with this third restaurant. We guarantee to provide the same excellent food and service that has characterized us in Puerto Rico since our first opening.”

Previous Article

