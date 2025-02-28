Type to search

Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Coca-Cola Music Hall launch new security policy

NIMB Staff February 28, 2025
From left: Jorge Pérez and Maripily Rivera display the permitted handbag sizes for entry into the venues starting March 29.

New bag restrictions take effect March 29.

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico and Coca-Cola Music Hall have announced a new security policy under the “Cartera Pa’l Show” initiative, aimed at enhancing safety, expediting entry, and reducing physical contact between staff and attendees.

Under the new regulations, which take effect March 29, only specific types of bags will be permitted. Clear handbags made of vinyl or PVC, measuring up to 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, and small clutch bags up to 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches will be allowed. These handbag restrictions align with protocols already in place at similar venues across the U.S. mainland.

Other personal items, such as cameras, binoculars and smartphones, will be allowed outside of bags if they comply with regulations. The policy prohibits bringing non-transparent bags, backpacks, coolers, bottles, fireworks, weapons, e-cigarettes, lighters, masks, balloons and folding chairs.

“At the Puerto Rico Convention District, security is our top priority,” said Verónica Ferraiuoli, executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority. “These protocols will now be reinforced to ensure a safe and memorable experience for all visitors.”

Jorge Pérez, regional manager of ASM Global, said the new measures aim to “significantly reduce risks, enabling more effective inspections and improving the detection of prohibited items at both facilities, which host concerts and other recreational events.”

“This measure has been successfully implemented in multiple venues worldwide, streamlining entry processes and enhancing security. In every case, the public has quickly adapted, enjoying a more comfortable and hassle-free experience,” Pérez said.

The policy will be publicized through a campaign featuring local entrepreneur Maripily Rivera, with promotions across digital platforms, official websites and ticket purchase notifications, officials said.

“These measures will ensure a safe environment for all attendees, including thousands of residents and tourists who visit the Choliseo and Coca-Cola Music Hall every year,” Pérez added.

