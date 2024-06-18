Type to search

Coca-Cola Music Hall among Billboard Magazine’s top 20 in ticket sales

Contributor June 18, 2024
Among venues with a capacity of up to 5,000 people, the Coca-Cola Music Hall was positioned No. 18 in the Worldwide Top Grossing Venues, having reached $5.3 million in ticket sales so far in 2024.

The Coca-Cola Music Hall continues to add achievements to its track record nearly three years after its opening. In the most recent edition of Billboard Magazine, the venue is ranked among the top 20 in the “Billboard Boxscore Midyear 2024” report.

This report is significant within the entertainment industry as it recognizes facilities, tours and producers that have stood out in the first six months of the year.

“This great achievement would not have been possible without the support of the producers, artists, managers, sponsors, our employees and the visitors who have made Coca-Cola Music Hall an iconic venue for any show,” said Jorge L. Pérez, regional general manager of ASM Global in Puerto Rico.

“Our third anniversary is almost here, and we’re very honored by this recognition. We’ll remain focused on continuing to provide first-class service so that all our events are carried out successfully,” he said.

ASM Global, which manages the venue, held its annual conference last May at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, where the Coca-Cola Music Hall Marketing team won two awards: the Like, Comment & Share Award, based on engagement metrics of its digital platforms, and the Rising Star Award, given to Cristina Delgado for her impact, growth, leadership and initiatives carried out as marketing manager of the operation.

