V2A Foundation announces start of WeServe Fellows internship program

Contributor June 18, 2024
In this fifth edition, 18 college students will be part of the program, collaborating closely with six nonprofits: Caras con Causa, Comedor de la Kennedy, Centro para Emprendedores, Vitrina Solidaria, the Youth Development Institute and the Psychopedagogical Institute of Puerto Rico.

It marks five years of training future leaders and supporting nonprofit organizations.

The V2A Foundation, known for its WeServe Fellows initiative, announced the launch of the fifth edition of its summer internship program. The initiative aims to leverage the talent of college students to “generate a positive and lasting impact” on nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico.

In the first four editions, 88 students have participated, benefitting 36 organizations.

In this fifth edition, 18 college students will join the program, collaborating closely with six nonprofits: Caras con Causa, Comedor de la Kennedy, Centro para Emprendedores, Vitrina Solidaria, the Youth Development Institute, and the Psychopedagogical Institute of Puerto Rico.

The goal is to provide high-quality strategic support and consulting, helping these organizations overcome specific challenges, improve their operations and maximize their social impact.

The V2A Foundation will support the WeServe Fellows through guidance and mentorship from the firm’s consulting team.

“Thanks to the collaboration with talented college students, we have been able to carry out more initiatives and support these organizations. We’re proud to have created this initiative five years ago, helping both students and different entities, and we look forward to continuing this path of collaboration and growth together with the V2A Foundation and its summer program, WeServe Fellows,” said Graciela Salcedo, president of the V2A Foundation and director of V2A Consulting, the nonprofit’s parent.

Of the students who have participated in previous editions of the program, about 20 have joined the firm’s team as COOPs or full-time employees, demonstrating the professional growth and experience gained during their participation.

“WeServe Fellows boosted my professional development by showing me that there were multiple alternatives. By presenting me with various study opportunities and post-university careers, it expanded my vision and enriched my understanding of the different possible trajectories, including the option of being a consultant and contributing to the progress of our country, which was in line with my goals and aspirations,” said Felipe Grosso, V2AConsulting analyst and 2020 fellow.

The foundation received more than 258 applications from students from universities in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland, who are enrolled in courses for careers such as accounting, business administration, finance, marketing, economics, business analytics, and mechanical and industrial engineering.

In addition to working on consulting projects, students will have the opportunity to participate in educational workshops on topics of consulting, technology, economics, sustainable development and social innovation, among others.

They will attend talks from experts and receive mentoring from team members in project management, strategic planning and reporting to organizations. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to interact with experts from various industries, expanding their knowledge and perspectives, V2A said.

