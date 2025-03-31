Estudios Técnicos, 360ONE partner to offer specialized services

Graham Castillo, president of Estudios Técnicos Inc.

The alliance looks to support businesses, cooperatives and nonprofits with integrated financial and market analysis.

Estudios Técnicos Inc. (ETI) has partnered with investment planning firm 360ONE LLC to offer specialized, integrated services for businesses, government entities, cooperatives and nonprofit organizations.

The alliance will deliver advisory services grounded in financial planning that integrates economic and market analysis, financial forecasting, and risk and opportunity assessments.

“This alliance between Estudios Técnicos Inc. and 360ONE LLC is a benchmark in the integration of specialized services to strengthen sustainable growth and the financial health of companies,” said Graham Castillo, president of ETI.

“Achieving sustainable growth and ensuring long-term financial health for any organization requires a comprehensive approach that leverages robust economic and market research, contextually tuned financial projections, risk assessment and meticulous financial planning,” he said.

“This partnership will allow us to work with our clients to develop a coherent strategy that integrates these crucial components to support their decision-making processes and sustain robust financial management,” Castillo added.

Jeffrey Rodríguez, president of 360ONE, said the collaboration gives clients a clearer path to access global financial markets.

“With this alliance between ETI and 360ONE LLC, our clients can access global financial markets with a strategic approach based on a comprehensive analysis of business risks and opportunities, designed to address the challenges of the present and take advantage of the opportunities of the future,” he said.

360ONE has more than 13 years of experience, serving more than 40 institutions in Puerto Rico and Florida — including dozens of cooperatives — and manages more than $500 million in client assets. Its services include asset and liability management, professional investment management, retirement plan advisory, fiduciary services and financial education.

ETI is a Puerto Rico-based consulting, research and technical advisory firm with more than 40 years of experience. Its interdisciplinary team offers expertise in market strategy, economics, planning, public policy, data analytics and related areas.

Castillo noted that the partnership “seeks to provide a set of solutions that allow companies, institutions and organizations to navigate a constantly evolving economic and financial environment.”

“Through this alliance, we reaffirm our commitment to excellence and innovation,” Rodríguez said. “ETI and 360ONE LLC have established themselves as strategic partners for companies and institutions seeking to optimize performance, reduce risk and strengthen competitiveness.”