Coca-Cola Music Hall celebrates 500,000th visitor

The Coca-Cola Music Hall

Two years after its opening, San Juan, Puerto Puerto Rico’s Coca-Cola Music Hall and ASM Global celebrated their 500,000th visitor. Valeria González from Vega Baja became the milestone visitor and was greeted with multiple prizes by Jorge Pérez, regional general manager of ASM Global in Puerto Rico, along with the Coca-Cola Music Hall management team and staff.

“Each person who has crossed the venue’s doors has contributed to making Coca-Cola Music Hall one of the most important facilities in the entertainment industry in Puerto Rico,” Pérez stated. “It is very important for us to acknowledge and thank the people who have supported us over these two years, thus celebrating the creation of memorable experiences for these half a million visitors.”

González’s prizes included a personalized jacket; a $500 JetBlue vacation certificate; a three-day, two-night stay at the Aloft San Juan Hotel; tickets to a Coca-Cola Music Hall event of her choosing; and a goodie bag.

“I am extremely surprised to be the 500,000th visitor. I managed to get my tickets last minute and am very excited to be here,” said González.

Since opening in August 2021, the venue has held 151 major concerts and 172 private events.