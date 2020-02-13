$50M Aloft San Juan opens at El Distrito entertainment complex

February 13, 2020 528

As a unique proposal and an innovative promise, the Aloft brand opened at El Distrito, said Federico Stubbe Jr., president of PRISA Group, developer of El Distrito, an entertainment center of Puerto Rico, which will soon open at the San Juan Convention District.

Aloft San Juan entailed an investment of more than $50 million and introduces a meeting place with an urban and fashionable spirit, making it an ideal destination not only for visitors, but also for locals. The property has 177 loft-style rooms, distributed over seven floors with a variety of open spaces full of activity and with the most modern and innovative technology.

“We’re proud to announce the opening of the first Aloft hotel in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. Aloft San Juan is one of the anchor properties of El Distrito and the first to open in what will be a unique and revolutionary project in its entertainment offer in the region,” said Stubbe, adding that the opening of Aloft represents the opening of the first phase of El Distrito.

“This inauguration is only the first of many, as we will be opening this large-scale project in stages,” said Stubbe, noting that the first event in the long-awaited Coca-Cola Music Hall is scheduled for March 20th.

Stubbe said the hotel is attractive for millennials, “a segment that likes to travel and live unique experiences such as those that will be found at El Distrito,” a $175 million project going up at the Convention Center District area.

Aloft San Juan arrives in Puerto Rico as part of the expansion and growth of PRISA Group with Caribe Hospitality and managed by Marriott International.

“We’re changing Puerto Rico’s hospitality landscape as the only hotel located within San Juan’s premiere entertainment destination, El Distrito, and the first Aloft hotel on the island,” said Toni Stoeckl, global brand leader, Aloft Hotels and representative of the Marriott flag.

Christian Nieves, general manager of Aloft San Juan, said “in keeping with the identity of Aloft Hotels worldwide, we wanted to bring an innovative proposal to Puerto Rico, which provides a comprehensive experience. We have combined our cultural and entertainment options in the same space.”

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.