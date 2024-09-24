Cross-section of sectors in Puerto Rico name high-ranking execs
This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder includes notable appointments in banking, tourism, nonprofits, public relations and health insurance.
Banesco USA names chief risk officer
Banesco USA announced the appointment of José Morales as the leading community bank’s new chief risk officer. In this role, Morales will lead the strategic direction of Banesco’s risk management and compliance programs.
He and his team will collaborate closely with business leaders to strike the optimal balance between risk and business objectives, ensuring Banesco operates in a secure and responsible manner.
With more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, Morales has a proven track record of driving positive results and implementing effective risk management practices.
“Morales’ addition to our leadership team aligns perfectly with our strategic vision for advancing our risk management capabilities and driving sustainable and responsible growth,” said Calixto “Cali” Garcia-Vélez, president of Banesco USA. “His expertise will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative solutions and enhance our operational effectiveness, ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence.”
Before joining Banesco USA, Morales held several senior level roles at Citigroup, including director of Transformation Enterprise Risk Management and director of Global Payments and LATAM Risk Management. He began his career in auditing with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young, where he developed a strong foundation in risk assessment and compliance.
Additionally, he is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Puerto Rico.
New GM at Villa Montaña Beach Resort
Alain Tiphaine, owner of Villa Montaña Beach Resort, announced the appointment of Darymar Rodríguez-Mercado as general manager of the hotel in Isabela. Rodríguez-Mercado began her work at Villa Montaña in August 2020 as director of operations and brings more than 20 years of experience, particularly in quality control.
“I’m proud to announce the appointment of Darymar Rodríguez-Mercado as the new general manager of Villa Montaña Beach Resort. Over the past four years, Darymar has been a key player in completing ambitious projects, thanks to her supervisory skills and vast experience. We’re pleased to be able to offer growth opportunities within our team, as it is a sign of the professional quality we have in Puerto Rico and the ability to continue raising the level of our tourism industry,” said Tiphaine.
Meanwhile, Rodríguez-Mercado stated, “In my new role, I aim to maintain the excellent service that has distinguished Villa Montaña for years. Our focus is and will be to provide a calm and refined environment that harmonizes with the natural majesty of the property, in addition to offering the best gastronomic experience. I am very grateful for the trust in my work and the opportunity that Mr. Tiphaine has given me to contribute my knowledge to this magnificent resort. I feel a great responsibility to continue promoting its growth.”
As general manager, she will oversee hotel operations, including departmental management, staff hiring, supervision and retention. Her responsibilities include ensuring compliance with operational and service standards, managing profitability through cost control and maintaining the hotel’s physical properties.
Rodríguez-Mercado supervised projects aimed at improving the property’s infrastructure, with an investment of approximately $700,000. The upgrades have improved both the hotel’s appearance and operational efficiency, including its environmental impact. Improvements to the lobby, The Eclipse restaurant and the Bagne de Cayenne pool, among others, include solar energy systems, eco-friendly lighting, new kitchen equipment, efficient irrigation and more attractive outdoor spaces.
Before joining Villa Montaña, Rodríguez-Mercado, who holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s in educational administration and supervision, served as a quality control supervisor for several companies in the health and science sectors.
Puerto Rican named 2024-2025 Leader of the Obama Foundation
Anuchka Ramos-Ruiz, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Sacred Heart University, has been announced as one of the 205 leaders selected to join the Obama Foundation Leaders program.
The program trains participants around the world in leadership development and civic engagement to help build their skills and scale their work across public, private and nonprofit sectors. Ramos-Ruiz will be one of only 100 leaders participating in the Leaders USA program.
A native of Ponce and a graduate of Sacred Heart University, Ramos-Ruiz holds a bachelor’s degree in justice systems and was awarded the Exceptional Students Fund scholarship for her academic achievements and leadership.
She later pursued graduate studies in Spain, earning a master’s in editing and literary text studies and a doctorate in literature and cultural studies from the University of Santiago de Compostela. Additionally, she completed a second master’s in lexicography at the Spanish Royal Academy of Language, supported by Fundación Carolina scholarship.
Since 2014, Ramos-Ruiz has dedicated herself to higher education, serving as professor, researcher and author of four books. She led the curricular transformation of her alma mater, creating and teaching both undergraduate and graduate courses. Under her leadership, programs such as the bachelor’s and master’s in creative writing and literature were established, along with the Language Lab and units for Academic Quality and Pedagogical Innovation.
She has been an invited speaker at numerous conferences in the Caribbean and the U.S. mainland and has successfully secured external funding for various projects. In 2018, she played a key role in designing and implementing an academic project aligned with Sacred Heart’s mission, offering a competency-based curriculum that provides transformative experiences to students.
As part of the six-month program, participants will convene virtually each week for interactive sessions designed to help them drive change by honing their leadership skills, building deep relationships with their peers, and engaging with thought leaders and members of the Obama Foundation community.
Participants will also have the opportunity to join virtual experiences and special events, including one-on-one conversations with experienced mentors in the foundation’s global network.
Puerto Rican public relations specialist named secretary of global organization
Public Relations professional Gladys Díaz has been selected as secretary of the board of directors of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management (GA), an entity that unites the world’s leading public relations and communication associations and institutions, which in turn represent more than 320,000 professionals and academics from 126 countries.
This marks the first time a Puerto Rican has assumed a leadership position in the organization.
“I’m proud to have been selected to serve as secretary of the Global Alliance until 2025. This is the third consecutive term in which I have the honor of collaborating with the board of directors of the organization, occupying other roles, and I hope to be a worthy representative of both the [Puerto Rico Public Relations Association (ARPR, in Spanish)] and my colleagues in promoting our profession, as well as its critical role in generating understanding and social balance,” said Díaz.
MMM transitions to new leadership
MMM Holdings LLC announced a new phase of transformation and innovation under the leadership of Ricardo Rivera-Cardona, who has been appointed as the new president of the conglomerate. With an extensive background in the health care sector and experience in transforming multinational companies, Rivera-Cardona takes on this role to further elevate the standards of care and access to health care services for MMM members and beneficiaries in Puerto Rico.
The new president’s agenda will focus on expanding the innovation that has defined MMM since its founding, consistently placing members at the center of all initiatives.
“I accept this new role committed to continuing the development of strategies to strengthen equitable access to health care for all. At MMM, we want our elderly adults to be better cared for and healthier,” said Rivera-Cardona.
His priorities include the implementation of initiatives focused on the emotional health and wellness of older adults, the expansion of strategic alliances with providers and health care professionals, and maintaining full compliance with regulatory standards.
Before leading MMM Holdings, Rivera-Cardona served as president of MMM Healthcare and MMM Multihealth from 2022 to August of this year. During that time, he drove advances in health care delivery for Medicare Advantage enrollees and beneficiaries of the government health program, Plan Vital.
In his new role, Rivera-Cardona will oversee the operations of the Medicare Advantage Health Plan, the MSO of Puerto Rico (provider network management company), and other key service areas of the organization.
In addition, MMM announced the appointment of Solange De Lahongrais as the new president of MMM Multihealth, the conglomerate’s company responsible for managing the services program for beneficiaries of Plan Vital at MMM.
De Lahongrais’ new duties will focus on ensuring quality health care to MMM Multihealth beneficiaries, developing partnerships with providers, communities and local leaders to identify care opportunities, and implementing preventive health programs, including the collective awareness for preventive care in the underage population.
“I’m committed to further strengthening our partnerships with providers and community leaders to continue to identify opportunities to improve health care and promote the well-being of our beneficiaries,” said De Lahongrais, who has more than 15 years of experience in the health care industry and more than 20 years practicing law in both the public and private sectors.
Aloft San Juan names GM
Aloft San Juan announced the appointment of Shirley Rosa as the new general manager, effective Aug. 31. Rosa will lead the boutique property in delivering exceptional hospitality through a multi-faceted approach that enhances its music-inspired design and culture of authentic service across various guest touchpoints of the Aloft brand.
Rosa’s journey with Marriott International began in 2004 at the Miami Airport Marriott as a Lobby Ambassador. Her career took a significant turn in 2005 when she joined the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, focusing on sales.
After expanding her horizons with roles such as account development manager at PPG Architectural Coatings and director of sales at renowned hotels on the island, she returned to Marriott in 2019. She has since served as the director of sales for Aloft San Juan, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication.
“I’m honored to take on this new role at Aloft San Juan. I am committed to working closely with our talented team to continue positioning our hotel as the premier destination for both business and leisure travelers,” said Rosa. “Our goal is to continue setting the stage as the hottest gathering hub for locals and guests alike visiting the well-known social scene of Puerto Rico.”
Rosa holds a bachelor’s degree in commercial advertising from the University of Puerto Rico.
Mortgage Bankers Association names new chair
The Mortgage Bankers Association recently swore in its new board of directors, confirming Pedro “Peter” Torres for a second nonconsecutive term as chairman for the 2024-2025 term.
Torres, with 38 years of experience in the industry, promises to continue strengthening the association and promoting a safe, efficient and accessible mortgage environment for consumers.
“The MBA has always been, is and will continue to be a pillar for our industry, and it will be an honor to lead it for the second time. We must persevere through the challenges. We are all aware that production, in general, has decreased, and this drives us to redouble our efforts, so we continue working with faith and knowing that tomorrow will be better,” said Torres.
“Together, we will get through this special period of so much uncertainty and learning. We are an association with a 50-year history. Let us show the next generation what we can do for the future of mortgage banking in Puerto Rico,” he added.
The new board will focus on strategies that benefit both the association’s members and the community at large, with the mission of ensuring the stability and continued development of the mortgage market, he said.
