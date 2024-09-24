Cross-section of sectors in Puerto Rico name high-ranking execs

Banesco USA names chief risk officer

Banesco USA announced the appointment of José Morales as the leading community bank’s new chief risk officer. In this role, Morales will lead the strategic direction of Banesco’s risk management and compliance programs.

He and his team will collaborate closely with business leaders to strike the optimal balance between risk and business objectives, ensuring Banesco operates in a secure and responsible manner.

With more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, Morales has a proven track record of driving positive results and implementing effective risk management practices.

“Morales’ addition to our leadership team aligns perfectly with our strategic vision for advancing our risk management capabilities and driving sustainable and responsible growth,” said Calixto “Cali” Garcia-Vélez, president of Banesco USA. “His expertise will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative solutions and enhance our operational effectiveness, ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence.”

Before joining Banesco USA, Morales held several senior level roles at Citigroup, including director of Transformation Enterprise Risk Management and director of Global Payments and LATAM Risk Management. He began his career in auditing with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young, where he developed a strong foundation in risk assessment and compliance.

Additionally, he is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Puerto Rico.