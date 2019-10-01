Metropistas, Aloft Hotel appoint new leadership

October 1, 2019 176

Julián Fernández

Christian Nieves

Shirley Rosa

Metropistas, the private operator of two busy highways, and Aloft Hotel, currently under construction in Miramar, named new executives in the last week.

Metropistas names new CEO

Autopistas Metropolitanas de Puerto Rico (known as Metropistas), the consortium that has operated the the PR-22 (Expreso De Diego) and PR-5 toll roads since 2011, announced the appointment of Julián Fernández as the new CEO in charge of the operation in Puerto Rico.

Fernández, who has spent four years in Puerto Rico serving as Governance, Risk and Compliance Officer and Secretary of the company’s Board of Directors, will assumes his position today.

“I assume this new role with a high sense of responsibility and a deep commitment to continue the good work that Metropistas has done for eight years for the people of Puerto Rico,” said Fernández, who succeeds Gonzalo Alcalde, who served as CEO of Metropistas since the beginning of the concession in 2011.

He has been appointed by Abertis — majority shareholder of the Metropistas consortium — as new CEO in charge of A4 Holding operation based in Verona, Italy.

Aloft Hotel appoints new local experts

Two Puerto Rican executives with proven experience in the hospitality industry are joining the senior management of Aloft Hotel, the anchor property at the El Distrito entertainment complex that is under construction in the Convention District in Miramar, José González, general manager of Marriott in Puerto Rico announced.

Christian Nieves has been appointed general manager of the Aloft Hotel and Shirley Rosa as director of sales. This will be the first Aloft Hotel in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean and will make its debut as part of the new $125 million entertainment project currently under construction. Aloft is one of the flags under the Marriott umbrella, and is slated to open in December.

Nieves is an experienced leader in the hospitality industry with more than 17 years of experience with Marriott. He began his career in 2002 as a night auditor at the Orlando Airport Marriott in Orlando, Florida, where he was promoted to night audit manager.

In 2004, he moved to Puerto Rico where he served as reception manager and service manager at the San Juan Marriott. After five years in San Juan, Christian continued his career at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center.

In 2010, he moved to Chicago, where he held leadership positions at the Chicago Marriott Schaumburg, as well as the Chicago Downtown Marriott. In 2014, he moved to the Renaissance Orlando at Sea World as Director of Style. He was part of the opening team of the iconic Marriott Marquis Chicago where he worked as director of services.

Meanwhile, Rosa joins Aloft, bringing 15 years of experience in the hotel industry. Se began her career in 2004 as a lobby ambassador at the Miami Airport Marriott. In 2005 she moved back to Puerto Rico and worked at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino where she held several positions at the reception office before transferring to the sales department in 2007.

After 10 years with Marriott, Rosa’s most recent role was as sales director of the Hyatt Place Bayamón, a position she held for four years leading her team attaining performance achievements for three consecutive years, for which she was recognized as “Manager of the Year,” for Hyatt Puerto Rico in 2016.