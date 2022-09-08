miR Scientific launches ‘Vístete de azul’ prostate cancer awareness campaign

Dozens of organizations in Puerto Rico and the United States join in to light up the night in blue as a symbol of prevention.

ADVERTORIAL

miR Scientific, LLC announced their national event #VísteteDeAzul aimed at creating awareness over the need for general testing during September, National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

On Sept. 1, New York, New Jersey, Chicago, and Puerto Rico simultaneously illuminated dozens of buildings with blue to call attention to the urgency that men get the required testing to detect this type of cancer.

“Along with miR Scientific, many entities have joined in this effort including the Puerto Rico Urological Group, Empresas Rivera Siaca, Grupo Ferre-Rangel, La Fortaleza, D Group Equities Management, Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation, Partnership for Modern Puerto Rico, Synercode, PR5G, Health Front Group, Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Department of Education, Hospital de la Concepción, Assertus and Cartier de Condado,” said Mindy Figueroa, regional manager of miR Scientific in Puerto Rico.

On the night of Sept. 1, La Fortaleza and the emblematic buildings supporting this initiative were illuminated with blue lights across the island to support the prostate cancer awareness month.

In Puerto Rico, where miR performed a series of comprehensive tests, prostate cancer turned out to be the most common and the main cause of death from cancer among men. Prostate cancer rate on the island is 149 %, higher than in the U.S. and it’s 65% more probable to be diagnosed at a late stage.

Last month, the company announced its prostate cancer test, miR Sentinel, is now commercially available in the United States. It’s a new molecular test based on urine samples that analyze small, non-coded ARN through a patented biostatistic algorithm.

The miR Sentinel test evaluates the risk of aggressive prostate cancer and is designed to help in the clinical treatment of men 45 or older with the risk of prostate cancer.

“miR Scientific’s vision is to revolutionize the way this condition is managed, increasing access and precision in the tools used to evaluate each male patient’s risk while educating regarding this subject,” said Sam Salman, president, and executive director of miR Scientific.

You can find additional information about miR Sentinel prostate cancer test as well as how to access the test at miRSentinel.com or calling 855-55CALLMIR from the U.S or +1 (855) 552-2556.