La Hacienda Gourmet Grocery opens manufacturing facility in Caguas

NIMB Staff October 28, 2024
Gift boxes from La Hacienda Gourmet Grocery, which announced a new manufacturing facility in Caguas.

The new 10,000-square-foot facility by La Hacienda and Goodie Labs will create around 90 jobs.

La Hacienda Gourmet Grocery has opened a new 10,000 square feet manufacturing facility in the municipality of Caguas, creating approximately 90 jobs. The amount of the investment was not disclosed. 

The new operation, managed by its sister company Goodie Labs, enables La Hacienda to expand its geographic footprint, with plans to open new stores in the near future.

“Our new operation in Caguas will allow us to optimize our processes and be closer to our customers, providing them with an even more varied offer of gourmet products,” said Jorge Bonnet-Irvine, CEO of La Hacienda. “This step reinforces our vision to continue innovating in the food industry and creating jobs in Puerto Rico.”

Goodie Labs, which is part of the same business group, plays a key role in this expansion and aims to enter new markets beyond La Hacienda in the near future. 

According to a news release, the synergy between the two companies is essential to achieving the group’s growth objectives. 

“On behalf of the municipality of Caguas, we thank the La Hacienda family and Goodie Labs for choosing our city as the manufacturing center for their food. La Hacienda is a family business that, for 46 years, has grown in Puerto Rico and has established itself as a brand recognized for the quality of its products and services,” said Caguas Mayor William Miranda-Torres.

“This investment in Caguas represents not only an investment in the gastronomic sector, but also an opportunity to strengthen our agricultural suppliers and raw materials in the region. In addition, we are excited about the new jobs that will be generated in this sector,” the mayor added.

