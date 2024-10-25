Grocery items in San Juan, Bayamón and Caguas cost 12.2% more than stateside 

Grocery costs in Puerto Rico are reported to be 12.2% higher than the U.S. mainland average, according to recent economic indicators. Credit: Stokkete | Dreamstime.com)

Puerto Rico economic indicators highlight migration and rising costs.

The cost of grocery items in the Puerto Rican municipalities of San Juan, Bayamón and Caguas, is 12.2% higher than the average in participating urban areas on the U.S. mainland, according to indicators recently presented by the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Meanwhile, more than 70% of those who emigrated in their “working age” did so between the ages of 16 and 44. The report, “Migratory Flow and Structure of the Working Age Group of Puerto Rico,” highlighted that while emigration has long been a part of Puerto Rico’s history, it has had a significant impact on the labor force in recent years.

The conference also featured the Quarterly Workforce Indicators, which include 32 labor force indicators covering employment, job changes and income. This unique job-level data source provides demographic insights into the labor market.

Additionally, the Community Resilience Estimates (CRE) were discussed. The CRE are modeled estimates of vulnerability factors such as functional diversity, poverty level, access to vehicles and internet, employment, and education, combining data from the Community Survey.

The Census Business Builder tool, a customer-focused application, was introduced as well. It provides access to data for developing business plans, applying for economic assistance, studying economic development, planning strategies and creating emergency plans.

The conference also highlighted the Puerto Rico Profile website, which links automated profiles for municipalities with data on jobs, poverty, income, education and health.

The event, titled “Puerto Rico Economic and Social Indicators: Exploring the Economic and Social Reality of Puerto Rico,” was led by experts from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics. It explored key issues such as the cost of living, labor force trends, community resilience and migration flow.

“Knowing some of the indicators that reflect Puerto Rico’s economic and social reality is essential for the development of effective public policies,” said Orville Disdier, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics. “This collaboration with the Census Bureau helps us have more accurate and reliable data that will help us better understand the challenges and opportunities Puerto Rico faces.”

Michael López-Pelliccia, chief of staff at the U.S. Census Bureau in Puerto Rico’s economic department added: “The opening of the first Federal Statistical Research Data Center in Puerto Rico and events like this conference are part of an ongoing effort to strengthen technical capacity in Puerto Rico.

“Through seminars, workshops and webinars, we seek to provide local people with a more practical and accessible approach to using Census data. This type of technical assistance is key to ensuring that Puerto Rico can take full advantage of the wealth of information we offer.”