Type to search

In-Brief

Puerto Rico Baseball Academy opens $2M training complex in Caguas

NIMB Staff January 30, 2025
The Puerto Rico Baseball Academy and High School and the Municipality of Caguas remain committed to transforming lives through sports, nurturing talent and inspiring future champions who will proudly represent Puerto Rico, officials said.

The facility was developed with support from Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association.

The Puerto Rico Baseball Academy and High School (PRBAHS) has announced the opening of the World Class Training Center, a state-of-the-art facility at the Recreational-Sports Complex in Caguas.

The $2 million project was made possible through collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB), the MLB Players Association and support from the Municipality of Caguas, officials said.

Designed by Mariela Bravo of Manuel Bermúdez Arquitectos, the facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including advanced batting simulators, high-performance training areas, and mental strategy spaces. The center complements PRBAHS’ academic and athletic programs, providing a “world-class development experience for young athletes,” the academy said.

“This center is a legacy for Puerto Rico and a dream come true,” said PRBAHS Executive Director Jesús “Motorita” Feliciano. Chairman Jorge Inclán emphasized the vital role of partnerships in making the project a reality.

Many sponsors, including Pitch In for Puerto Rico Foundation, MVP Motor Group, FirstBank and Coca-Cola, contributed to ensure the center’s sustainability and long-term impact on future generations.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

$15M in FEMA funds to revamp Puerto Rico baseball parks
NIMB Staff June 9, 2023
Rums of Puerto Rico assigns $75K to support Caribbean Baseball Series
Contributor January 29, 2021
Liberty Business provided telecom tech, services to baseball series
Contributor May 4, 2018
Toyota Dealers Assoc. backs pediatric cancer patients
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 6, 2016

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“The findings of this report show us how these policies are disproportionately affecting restaurants, which already lead bankruptcies in the island’s commercial sector.

 

Although profit margins have declined, there is still room for growth, but we need a legislative environment that encourages growth, not hinders it.”

 

— President Carlos Budet, president of the Puerto Rico Restaurant Association (ASORE, in Spanish)

 

Related Stories

$15M in FEMA funds to revamp Puerto Rico baseball parks
Rums of Puerto Rico assigns $75K to support Caribbean Baseball Series
Liberty Business provided telecom tech, services to baseball series
Toyota Dealers Assoc. backs pediatric cancer patients
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.