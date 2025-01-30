Puerto Rico Baseball Academy opens $2M training complex in Caguas

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Puerto Rico Baseball Academy and High School and the Municipality of Caguas remain committed to transforming lives through sports, nurturing talent and inspiring future champions who will proudly represent Puerto Rico, officials said.

The facility was developed with support from Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association.

The Puerto Rico Baseball Academy and High School (PRBAHS) has announced the opening of the World Class Training Center, a state-of-the-art facility at the Recreational-Sports Complex in Caguas.

The $2 million project was made possible through collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB), the MLB Players Association and support from the Municipality of Caguas, officials said.

Designed by Mariela Bravo of Manuel Bermúdez Arquitectos, the facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including advanced batting simulators, high-performance training areas, and mental strategy spaces. The center complements PRBAHS’ academic and athletic programs, providing a “world-class development experience for young athletes,” the academy said.

“This center is a legacy for Puerto Rico and a dream come true,” said PRBAHS Executive Director Jesús “Motorita” Feliciano. Chairman Jorge Inclán emphasized the vital role of partnerships in making the project a reality.

Many sponsors, including Pitch In for Puerto Rico Foundation, MVP Motor Group, FirstBank and Coca-Cola, contributed to ensure the center’s sustainability and long-term impact on future generations.