Rums of Puerto Rico assigns $75K to support Caribbean Baseball Series

The Criollos de Caguas baseball team won the Puerto Rico winter tournament and will represent Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series.

Rums of Puerto Rico is assigning $75,000 to sponsor the Puerto Rico Baseball League in the Caribbean Series to be held in the Mexican city of Mazatlán, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, the program’s umbrella agency, announced.

The funding will cover the design and manufacture of the uniform featuring the Rums of Puerto Rico logo, part of the costs of air transportation, food and lodging for the players, and other expenses related to their participation in the Caribbean Series. This, in addition to mentions and announcements during the transmission of the games through WAPA Deportes, and ads on the League’s social networks as the main sponsor of the Puerto Rico team, agency officials said.

This sponsorship will allow the brand to have international projection and in the North American market, positioning Puerto Rico as a destination for business and investment, said Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) Secretary-designate Manuel Cidre.

“With this exposure, we’ll continue to position Puerto Rico as the rum capital of the world, and will give the DDEC the opportunity to promote the island as a destination for investment, business and tourism. This is an excellent platform to show the world that in Puerto Rico we not only have the best athletes, but also produce the best rums in the world,” said Cidre.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.