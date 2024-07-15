Merodea to host ‘Me, Myself & I’ wellness event at Puerto Rico Convention Center

Participants at a Merodea wellness event.

The innovative fitness event features diverse exercises and is expected to draw 1,000 participants.

Merodea, a company led by a group of women, will be hosting its latest innovation in the field of wellness, “Me, Myself & I,” on Aug. 17 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The event aims to provide access to various types of exercises, catering to both beginners and wellness enthusiasts, with “joyful and varied activities” that can be incorporated into daily routines, offering an immersive experience.

For the second time, Merodea is bringing internationally renowned talent to the island, and is expecting around 1,000 participants. The event will serve as a meeting point for those interested in exploring different ways to exercise and improve their well-being through seven exercise classes, including “mat pilates workouts, chair dance, twerk fit and cheerleading workouts.” The event will close with a DJ set to celebrate the day.

Merodea said its ability to innovate and create unique experiences “is testament to its passion and commitment” to community entertainment.

“At Merodea, we believe that well-being goes beyond just exercising; it’s about creating unique and culturally relevant experiences that connect the community,” said Merodea founder Melissa Jiménez-Germoso. “We love to innovate and offer events that not only break from the conventional but also inspire the next generation of Puerto Rican women to find joy and balance in their daily lives. This event reflects our passion and commitment to providing something different and special for all of you.”

In October, Merodea will host a skating experience event dubbed “Let’s Glow & Roll.” The event aims to highlight fun and wellness through skating and music, taking the concept of wellness to “exciting new heights,” the company said.