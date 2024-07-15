Type to search

In-Brief

Merodea to host ‘Me, Myself & I’ wellness event at Puerto Rico Convention Center

NIMB Staff July 15, 2024
Participants at a Merodea wellness event.

The innovative fitness event features diverse exercises and is expected to draw 1,000 participants.

Merodea, a company led by a group of women, will be hosting its latest innovation in the field of wellness, “Me, Myself & I,” on Aug. 17 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center. 

The event aims to provide access to various types of exercises, catering to both beginners and wellness enthusiasts, with “joyful and varied activities” that can be incorporated into daily routines, offering an immersive experience.

For the second time, Merodea is bringing internationally renowned talent to the island, and is expecting around 1,000 participants. The event will serve as a meeting point for those interested in exploring different ways to exercise and improve their well-being through seven exercise classes, including “mat pilates workouts, chair dance, twerk fit and cheerleading workouts.” The event will close with a DJ set to celebrate the day.

Merodea said its ability to innovate and create unique experiences “is testament to its passion and commitment” to community entertainment. 

“At Merodea, we believe that well-being goes beyond just exercising; it’s about creating unique and culturally relevant experiences that connect the community,” said Merodea founder Melissa Jiménez-Germoso. “We love to innovate and offer events that not only break from the conventional but also inspire the next generation of Puerto Rican women to find joy and balance in their daily lives. This event reflects our passion and commitment to providing something different and special for all of you.”

In October, Merodea will host a skating experience event dubbed “Let’s Glow & Roll.” The event aims to highlight fun and wellness through skating and music, taking the concept of wellness to “exciting new heights,” the company said.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

BSidesPR cybersecurity conference to focus on health care, biotech
Maria Miranda April 1, 2024
Casino Metro unveils $6M expansion at Sheraton Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff February 23, 2024
Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Assoc. to hold summit on Feb. 21
NIMB Staff February 12, 2024
Coca-Cola Music Hall celebrates 500,000th visitor
NIMB Staff February 8, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

“Puerto Rico faces significant vulnerability to climate related hazards, especially impacting those who are economically marginalized and living in socially inequitable conditions characterized by inadequate infrastructure and services.”

 

– A paper by Research Internal Displacement, noting that although small island developing states, with which Puerto Rico shares some characteristics, contribute little to global warming, emitting on average only 1.5% as much greenhouse gas as industrialized countries, they are disproportionately affected by the consequences of climate change.
Read more here.

Related Stories

BSidesPR cybersecurity conference to focus on health care, biotech
Casino Metro unveils $6M expansion at Sheraton Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Assoc. to hold summit on Feb. 21
Coca-Cola Music Hall celebrates 500,000th visitor
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.