Casino Metro unveils $6M expansion at Sheraton Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff February 23, 2024
Casino Metro now features 641 slot machines and 28 gaming tables.

With an investment of more than $6 million, Casino Metro at the Sheraton Hotel in the Convention Center in San Juan has inaugurated what it called “the largest expansion in the history of this industry in Puerto Rico, adding an unprecedented amount of square footage, slot machines, gaming tables and new jobs.”

The space features 150 new slot machines, bringing the total in the casino to 641, and 28 gaming tables, with the facility growing to more than 30,000 square feet. The expansion increases the number of direct jobs to 235 and “a significant number of indirect jobs,” according to the press release.

“We continue our growth spiral to position ourselves, undoubtedly, as one of the three largest casinos in the Caribbean and the most comprehensive entertainment center with a variety of amenities: From machines and gaming tables to the possibility of extending to mobile devices throughout Puerto Rico with our Caesars Sportsbook app,” said Ismael Vega, general manager.

“This expansion is not simply an increase in square footage or facilities; it is an expansion of possibilities. This project cements our commitment to strengthening an entertainment space, to creating unforgettable memories for everyone,” added the executive.

Many of the new machines and games “are completely novel in the region and compete with any Las Vegas casino. Their showiness and technology offer players a new experience, unprecedented in Puerto Rico,” the release says.

The casino commissioned Puerto Rican graffiti artist Christian Gómez, who delivered “a conversation piece, and I’m convinced it will become a point of memories,”  Vega added.

