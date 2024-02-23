UPR Cayey students offering free assistance to file federal tax returns

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Some 25 volunteer students from the accounting program will help the public fill out tax forms.

The University of Puerto Rico in Cayey (UPRC) has announced the return of the Voluntary Taxpayer Assistance Center (VITA Center), in partnership with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

This complimentary service is intended to assist with the preparation of federal returns for taxpayers in Puerto Rico.

The rector of the UPRC, Carmen L. Quiroga, stated that this service, available until April 18, is designed to facilitate the practical training of UPRC business administration students.

“The VITA Center offers an invaluable resource for taxpayers in the central region of the island, facilitating the preparation of their federal income tax returns at no cost,” she said.

“With the help of 25 volunteer students from the accounting program, under the mentorship of professor Ángel Ortiz-García, the service is extended to federal employees, Social Security beneficiaries, families eligible for the Child Tax Credit, among others,” she added.

The services provided by the students include filing returns and consultations, ensuring taxpayers can claim their refunds correctly.

Ortiz-García noted that this year, the VITA Center will also support claims for the child tax credit, which allows families with children under 17 to claim up to $1,600 per dependent if they meet the eligibility criteria.

“This program not only represents essential help for the community, but also a formative and community experience for the students involved, reaffirming the commitment of the UPR of Cayey to social responsibility and educational excellence,” Quiroga said.

To use these services, taxpayers need to present a valid photo ID, the Social Security cards for all parties, proof of income, and, for direct deposit, bank account details.

Appointments can be made through the UPR Cayey website or by email. The center is open on Fridays and Saturdays during designated hours.