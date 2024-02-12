Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Assoc. to hold summit on Feb. 21

Víctor Antonio, author and founder of Sales Velocity Academy, will discuss artificial intelligence and how to leverage it for sales. (Credit: Visua Group)

Revamping sales expectations through innovative strategies and motivation is the focus of the Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Association (SME) Sales Summit: Beyond Boundaries, scheduled for Feb. 21 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

Organized by the SME to mark Sales Professional Week, the event will feature local and international experts to help participants “adopt broader perspectives that result in the growth of their businesses.”

The program starts at 9 a.m. with Victor Antonio, an international speaker, author and founder of Sales Velocity Academy. He will discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on sales and provide practical examples of how to leverage it.

“We are very excited to bring speakers of the caliber of Víctor Antonio and Rebeca Muñoz to Puerto Rico. Together with local entrepreneurs and speakers, these resources make the SME Sales Summit the best alternative to train, motivate and expand the business opportunities of sales teams,” said Carlos Moreno, director of the event’s organizing committee.

Following Antonio, Cristi Muñiz, founder of Blank Slate, will present “Beyond the Close: How to Prospect Successfully,” focusing on the proper process, analysis and techniques to qualify potential customers.

Participants can then choose from two concurrent sessions in the morning: “Fireside Chat: Future-Proof Your Sales” with Jesús “Ricky” López, president of LEAPfrog Consulting, and Joant López, president of RED Integrated Communications, who will be the moderator. They will discuss the importance of collaboration between departments, data management, professional development and how to be more strategic and customer-focused.

“Strategies to Grow in Uncertain Times,” a success story by Merari Peña, president of Forever Crystal and Pedro Rivera, president of 635 Group LLC, will also be presented.

At lunch, several top performers in sales over the past year will be recognized. The afternoon begins with Rebeca Muñoz, Mindset Coach and co-founder of FORMA LATAM: Sales School in Mexico. Her session, “Extraordinary Minds in Times of Change,” will provide tools for overcoming obstacles and fostering a success mindset.

Later, simultaneous sessions include “Develop Your Personal Brand and Enhance the Success of Your Business” by Vanessa Marzán, communications strategist and CEO of Comm4Success; and for supervisors, “How to Create a Dream Sales Team in 90 days” by Dr. José “Joe” Díaz, president of Peak Performance Research, Training & Consulting Group.

Antonio will conclude the sessions by offering techniques and teaching best practices to close sales with his talk, “Getting Deals Unstuck: What the Best Sales Performers Do to Close More Business.” All sessions will conducted in Spanish.

“To foster business opportunities, the event will also include an exhibitor area and the expected Networking Happy Hour, where prizes from our sponsors will be raffled off to celebrate Sales Professional Week,” Moreno added.