Nonprofits invited to Conexión Solidaria networking event

Ramón Barquín, , director of the Recovery Innovation Coordinator and Center for Excellence (RICCE), a program of the Democratic Training Institute

The Recovery Innovation Coordinator and Center for Excellence (RICCE), a program of the Democratic Training Institute, is inviting all nonprofit entities to Conexión Solidaria, a free networking event designed exclusively for the sector.

The inaugural Conexión Solidaria will take place on Feb. 20, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the United Retailers Association’s (CUD, in Spanish) auditorium in Hato Rey. This event kicks off a series of monthly meetings aimed at strengthening collaboration and the exchange of ideas among participants, organizers said.

“This space is meant to be much more than just a meeting. Conexión Solidaria is a fraternal meeting point, conceived to facilitate meaningful connections, explore opportunities for collaboration, and address issues relevant to the nonprofit sector,” said Ramón Barquín, director of the RICCE program.

To facilitate collaborative development, Conexión Solidaria events, which are complimentary, will occur on the third Tuesday of each month, starting with the one on Feb. 20, he added.

Aimed at founders, presidents, CEOs and board members of the nonprofit sector, Conexión Solidaria is set up to be an active platform for the growth and empowerment of nonprofits. Due to limited availability, interested parties are encouraged to reserve their spot promptly here.

Established in 2022 with a grant from the Department of Economic Development Administration, RICCE’s mission is to advance the nonprofit sector in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands by identifying and responding to their specific needs with innovative measures that improve their resilience and economic competitiveness. RICCE provides all services free of charge.