Puerto Rico on-the-go slot machine market introduces new model

NIMB Staff December 19, 2024
Attendees at the event view the new Phoenix 27 model, which was designed for Puerto Rico’s mobile slot machine market.

RGL and EGT introduce the high-definition Phoenix 27.

Royal Gaming Logistics (RGL) and European Gaming Technologies (EGT), both operating in the gambling sector, have launched a new slot machine model, the Phoenix 27, for Puerto Rico’s on-the-go slot machine market.

The creation of this prototype resulted from a “long process of study and analysis of the Puerto Rican market and user demands,” officials said.

“It’s a machine that brings together all the elements for a fully high-definition experience in sound, touch screens and state-of-the-art components,” said Jorge Torres-Martinez, CEO of RGL.

The software, called “Flaming Bonus Selection Exciter VI,” introduces 10 new games to Puerto Rico, featuring bonus games, alternate plays, multi-level progressives, and trigger games. The slot machine is certified by Gaming Labs International (GLI) and meets the technical standards of the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission.

Silviya Maranova, project manager of EGT in Puerto Rico, said, “EGT has put all available resources into this project. From its conceptual creation and development to achieving the final product, our developers and team members have worked toward delivering the best gaming experience for our users.”

Jaime Alex Irizarry, former director of Puerto Rico’s Gaming Division and now director of operations at RGL, addressed the industry’s challenges. 

“For many years, this industry has been perceived under an undeserved stigma,” he said.

“At RGL, we’re focused not only on providing quality equipment, certified and in compliance with applicable laws, but also on having as our goal the task of changing this mistaken perception and being recognized as Puerto Rican entrepreneurs who contribute for the good of Puerto Rico and the pension system of our police officers, who deserve it so much,” he said.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
