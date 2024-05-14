Puerto Rico to host Ibero-American Gaming Summit

The event will take place at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino in San Juan.

Dozens of countries will meet to exchange ideas and discuss innovation and regulations in the industry.

Puerto Rico will host the Ibero-American Gaming Summit, which is in its eighth edition, for the first time on May 14-15. The event will take place at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino in San Juan, where business leaders, regulators and manufacturers from a dozen countries will convene to address issues, such as taxation, the challenges of advancing technology, and the successes and mistakes of countries that have regulated online gambling.

Under the motto “Perspectives of gaming in Latam,” the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission will head the global forum. It will serve as a platform for analysis, debate and exchange of knowledge and experiences to energize a key sector for the economy of the participating countries.

“Puerto Rico is among the destinations that has passed advanced legislation to regulate gambling, the equestrian industry, the lottery and recently sports betting, fantasy contests and esports, which has allowed the market to open to the world and become more competitive,” said Juan Carlos Santaella-Marchán, the interim executive director of the regulatory body. “Companies and governments have become aware of the importance of innovation and digitalization, as the experience of Puerto Rico shows.”

He added, “This sector has become an important engine of development and job creation for Puerto Rico, generating more than $186 million annually for the treasury. Likewise, in components such as casinos, racetracks and sports betting operators, it contributes more than $274 million annually to the local economy.”

In its 2024 edition, representatives from Paraguay, Bolivia, Mexico, Ecuador, Chile, Argentina, Portugal, Colombia, Peru and Panama will be present. Lorna Huertas-Padilla, assistant secretary of the Puerto Rico Lottery Bureau, and Santaella-Marchán, will participate on behalf of the local gaming industry.

The regulatory situation in Latin America, the experiences of successes and mistakes of some countries, the effect of online gaming on in-person gaming, industry taxation, technological convergence and sustainability of the sector, future trends, and safe gaming policies, among other topics, will be discussed.

“The Ibero-American Summit represents a unique opportunity to generate an exchange of knowledge that contributes to strengthening and standardizing the protocols and regulations on gaming in the countries of the region. Furthermore, the extensive representation of participating countries will allow operators and manufacturers to strengthen their ties with the public administration and improve information exchange mechanisms,” said Santaella-Marchán.