Environmental Defense Fund unveils $6M solar project in Culebra

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm (in black) during her visit to Culebra last year.

The community-based energy project in the Puerto Rican island-municipality will expand to provide more families with clean, affordable and reliable electricity.

The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) announced a new community-based solar energy project in Culebra, financed by the Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) at a cost of $6 million.

EDF will collaborate with local partners — Foundation for a Better Puerto Rico and Mujeres de Islas — to install up to 150 additional solar energy and storage systems in low-income households on the island.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to work on this new project along with two distinguished organizations that focus on Culebra’s sustainability and are working to transform it into the first solar island in the Caribbean,” said Daniel Whittle, associate vice president of the EDF.

“While we continue working with communities throughout Puerto Rico, our goal is to share lessons learned and scale these kinds of projects to satisfy the energy needs of communities across the Caribbean,” he said.

As part of the federal government’s initiative to see Puerto Rico’s transition to clean energy, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm visited Puerto Rico several times in 2023 and recently visited Culebra.

During her visit, Granholm saw the impact of EDF’s pilot project on 45 families and committed to helping Culebra become “the first island with 100% solar power in the Caribbean.”

“Our community is often forgotten and invisible in social and environmental justice issues, but this award will support our community mission to make energy justice a priority,” said Dulce del Río-Pineda, founder and organizational coordinator of Mujeres de Islas.

“Our community-based organization is grateful and honored to work hand in hand with Secretary Granholm, EDF, Foundation for a Better Puerto Rico and many other collaborators who are committed to supporting our right to lead the way and make our dream come true,” said del Río-Pineda.

EDF aims to identify equitable energy solutions that offer clean, affordable and reliable electricity to communities, making the island more resilient to climate change. The organization’s work focuses on promoting community-driven solar and storage projects in Culebra and supporting various organizations driving systemic change in Puerto Rico’s electrical grid.

“EDF has demonstrated a commitment to truly engaging with and understanding our community and has succeeded with the solar energy pilot project in Culebra,” said Theresa Bischoff, secretary and treasurer of the Foundation for a Better Puerto Rico.

“We are thrilled that the Department of Energy agrees that EDF is capable of leading this community-based project to expand residential solar in the island with a collaborative approach,” she said.