Amazon breaks ground on 100K sq. ft. delivery center in Dorado

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez August 2, 2024
From left: Dorado Mayor Carlos López, Ashleigh de la Torre and Gov. Pedro Pierluisi during the groundbreaking event.

The large-scale project will be on a nearly 40-acre lot in Dorado and will entail an investment of $40 million to $50 million.

Amazon, one of the “Big Five” American technology companies, officially broke ground on a 100,000-square-foot delivery center in Puerto Rico. This will be the first Amazon delivery center on the island and in the Caribbean region, company and government officials announced.

The large-scale project will be situated on a nearly 40-acre lot in the northern town of Dorado and will involve an investment of between $40 million and $50 million, News is my Business learned.

The warehouse is expected to open for business next year, said Ashleigh de la Torre, vice president of Public Policy at Amazon, during the project’s unveiling.

“Today begins the construction of the first Amazon building in Puerto Rico and the first in the entire Caribbean. But it’s more than a new building; it represents the innovation and economic growth of the community, which is Puerto Rico,” she said during a news conference at the site of the future warehouse.

“Puerto Rico is the ideal place to grow Amazon’s operations. This new delivery center gives us the opportunity to serve our customers better and faster,” she added. “When ready, we will have more than 100 employees and more than 200 drivers working to bring smiles to our customers on the island.”

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi also spoke at the news conference, emphasizing the significance of Amazon’s investment.

“The arrival of companies like Amazon shows that the backbone of the economy is in the productive and successful private sector that promotes the progress of our people. The investment here is totally private,” Pierluisi said.

“It’s really something that you’re making your presence felt in Puerto Rico. The size of this lot speaks for itself,” he added.

Amazon is among the U.S. mainland’s so-called “Big Five” companies, alongside Alphabet (parent company of Google), Apple, Meta (parent company of Facebook), and Microsoft.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 30 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico.
