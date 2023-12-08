Burlington partners with Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald for toy drive

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

National discount retailer Burlington Stores has launched its 10th Annual Burlington Toy Drive, in partnership with the local nonprofit organization Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald.

The organization is committed to improving the well-being of children and their families in Puerto Rico.

Over the past decade, Burlington customers have donated more than 120,000 new toys, bringing smiles to children and allowing their families to focus on their health and well-being.

Until Dec. 24, customers can donate a new, unwrapped toy at any of Burlington’s 20 locations in Puerto Rico. In return, they will receive a 10% discount on their entire purchase, the retailer stated.

“We’re excited to celebrate a decade of partnership with Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald, bringing joy to young children through our annual Toy Drive,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. “Our hope is to be able to bring happiness to children facing hardships, especially during the holiday season.”

“Burlington and their customers remind us every year why we do what we do,” said Mariela Jorge, executive director of the foundation. “We’re so grateful for Burlington’s continued commitment to helping children and their families across Puerto Rico during the holiday season,” she said.