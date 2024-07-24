Burlington Stores launches 8th annual fundraiser to benefit schools

Last year, Burlington and its customers raised more than $1.6 million for AdoptAClassroom.org.

The retailer is inviting customers to support AdoptAClassroom.org at the register through Aug. 26.

Burlington Stores this week launched its eighth annual in-store fundraising campaign with national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org, to benefit local high-needs classrooms, giving students much-needed materials “to help them learn and succeed,” the retailer stated.

Last year, Burlington and its customers raised more than $1.6 million for AdoptAClassroom.org, bringing their seven-year partnership total to more than $12.3 million, supporting more than 1.3 million students in store communities nationwide, including Puerto Rico.

“I’m grateful for this donation. I will buy ink for my printer, paper and decorations to make my classroom more inviting for my kids,” said Lisa Fournier-Córdova, a fourth- and fifth-grade English teacher on the island.

Burlington is inviting customers to support AdoptAClassroom.org at the register through Aug. 26 by rounding up their purchase or selecting a donation amount to “help equip students in their community with the classroom supplies they need the most.”

“At AdoptAClassroom.org, we firmly believe that every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and thrive in school,” said Ann Pifer, executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org.

“We’re grateful for our partnership with Burlington, which provides teachers with funds they need to purchase classroom supplies so their students can reach their full potential,” she said.