QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"Quote of the Week"

“Energy generation must be [integrated] in a clean way with agricultural production. Right now, proper planning is important. Almost all of our food comes from abroad, although we are self-sufficient in fresh milk, bananas and plantains. The coastal valley must be protected from cement, as well as from the construction of urbanizations, and solar panels can be built without affecting the land.”

 

– Professor Héctor Jiménez-González, director of the Puerto Rico Office of Climatology, which is based at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez, where a second Climate Change Adaptation Summit was held.

