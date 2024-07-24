Committed to the progress of its customers, Oriental has designed this account to recognize and reward existing banking relationships.

ADVERTORIAL

When exploring new banking products, we consider the opportunities they offer to maximize our financial progress. Through strong relationships with your bank, you can identify products that provide greater rewards while optimizing your growth. This is how you find a value proposition that aligns with your interests, like Oriental’s new ELITE Account.

Committed to the progress of its customers, Oriental has designed this account to recognize and reward existing banking relationships. This combined checking and savings account is designed to meet your financial needs, offering benefits not found anywhere else. ELITE provides access to individualized service through Concierge Service as well as digital financial planning and advisory tools, all aimed at helping you maximize your money and achieve your financial goals.

One of its distinctive features is its personalized approach and tiered benefit structure. With seven levels of benefits, the more you invest and save, the more benefits you receive. It is designed to adapt and grow with you, empowering you to reach your financial aspirations. With this account, you can receive up to 4% Cash Back on your loan payments with Oriental, including mortgages, personal loans, solar panels, cars and lines of credit. Additionally, you can earn up to a 2% annual yield (APY) on the savings section, making every dollar you save work harder for you.

The ELITE Account also provides access to advanced digital services, including access to the service portal where you can monitor your monthly level and benefits, ensuring you always have the support needed to manage your finances confidently. You can also send money with People Pay and ATH Móvil, have access to mobile and online banking, and an Oriental Mastercard debit card.

To enjoy all these benefits, you only need to maintain a combined balance of $5,000 or more in products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, IRA accounts, DGI Balance Fund, and investments. Oriental has made the account opening process incredibly simple. You can open it 100% online through orientalbank.com, visit a branch, or call 787-434-8458 for more information.

The ELITE Account is not just a bank account; it is a companion on your path to financial success. Don’t wait any longer to start enjoying all the benefits Oriental has to offer you.

To learn the terms and conditions of the account, visit orientalbank.com. Mobile and Online Banking applications have terms and conditions and require customer registration. Oriental Bank Member FDIC.