WUJU App launches to offer variety of services in Puerto Rico

WUJU co-Founders Efraín Orengo and Héctor Camareno present their app.

The local app offers classifieds, ride services and towing, with plans to expand to more than a dozen categories.

The WUJU app has officially launched and is set to introduce new methods for Puerto Ricans to buy, sell and begin new business ventures.

WUJU will offer three initial business categories but has plans to expand to more than 12 categories in the next coming months, said Efraín Orengo, founder of WUJU.

“With this new 100% Puerto Rican app, we will revolutionize the way we work and live. We have managed to bring together in one comprehensive platform more than 12 business categories from which users will have the opportunity to request services and products from small, medium and large merchants in Puerto Rico,” said Orengo.

The first category is a service called “Clasificados” (“Classifieds”), which will present a platform where users can buy, sell and exchange different products from vehicles to real estate.

The second category is “Ride,” which introduces a transportation service connecting users with drivers and will initially be operating in the metropolitan area.

The last service is “Grúas” (“Tow Trucks”), a vehicle assistance network available across Puerto Rico, providing professional help in case of breakdowns or emergencies.

So far, WUJU is the only local company with a Network Company Transportation license granted by the Puerto Rico Bureau of Transportation and other Public Services, which it received in December.

“Our focus will be to work on behalf of our drivers and listen to their complaints. We know that they have given their best efforts with other platforms in recent years, and we understand that they have not always been treated fairly or valued for their efforts,” Orengo said.

“In WUJU, we are committed to offering a fair and rewarding experience. As part of our commitment, not only to clients but to those who accept the challenge of working together,” Orengo added.

Categories to be added down the road include errands and package delivery, pharmacies, liquor, supermarkets, restaurants, butcher shops, pet services, retail stores, and fuel distribution. The app will also introduce two more categories in mobility and logistics.

WUJU has participated in Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust acceleration programs, including Phase1 and PRE18 of Parallel18, as well as the RAISE Scale Up program from Endeavor Puerto Rico.

“WUJU is not just an app; it’s an evolution in how we interact with our environment. Our commitment is to Puerto Rico, and we are excited to launch a platform that not only enhances daily life but also boosts the local economy,” said Héctor Camareno, co-founder of WUJU.