QUOTE OF THE WEEK

There’s a talent shortage everywhere, particularly for software developers and AI, and Puerto Rico is a good source of AI talent. We have good technical and engineering universities here, so we’re seeing really good talent coming from these schools.

 

If you look at what happened with Wovenware, a Puerto Rico-based company acquired by a public company, that moment really lets you know that the technology sector in Puerto Rico has changed. The companies that do come here find a hidden gem.

 

Carlos Meléndez, co-founder and vice president of operations for Wovenware, discussing how Puerto Rico’s strong tech education system is maintaining the island’s competitiveness and fostering innovation in the tech sector, especially in light of the potentially significant job market disruption posed by artificial intelligence.

