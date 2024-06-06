This account is born from Oriental’s “commitment to contribute to the progress of its customers and is designed taking into consideration the financial needs of customers,” the bank stated.

The bank’s Elite account offers personalized services and financial planning tools.

Oriental Bank has launched a new combined checking and savings account, Elite, that offers exclusive benefits, access to individualized service through the Concierge Service, and digital financial planning and advice tools for customers in Puerto Rico, to reward them for the relationships they have with the bank.

This account is born from Oriental’s “commitment to contribute to the progress of its customers and is designed taking into consideration the financial needs of customers,” it stated.

“This account recognizes the banking relationships that customers have with us; it’s a way to show our appreciation and support them to maximize their money,” said Ada García, managing director of Customer Intelligence & Operations at Oriental.

“In addition, we give customers benefits that reduce the burden of managing finances, as well as putting at their disposal a team of professionals who will advise them on how to manage their money. Our commitment is to help them progress and be an ally that invests in them,” she said.

The Elite account adapts and grows alongside customers, empowering them to achieve their financial goals and aspirations, the bank stated.

This account offers seven levels of benefits — as customers increase the balance in their deposit and investment accounts, they move up to the next level, “providing them greater benefits to optimize their finances,” Oriental stated.

“It offers a superior and exclusive banking experience in Puerto Rico, designed for those seeking the best in financial services,” the institution added.

Some of the benefits associated with the account are:

Up to 4% cash back with the payment of Oriental loans, including mortgages, personal loans, solar panel financing, cars, and credit lines.

Up to 2% annual rate of return (APY) in the savings portion of the account.

Access to Concierge Service, with a dedicated team to offer individualized service.

Digital financial advisory and planning tool.

The benefits will be calculated considering combined balances of $5,000 or more of the following products: checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), DGI Balance Fund and investments, and consider the accounts in which the customer is the owner, primary owner or secondary.

“Customers who are looking for a product that offers rewards, financial advice and personalized service, Elite is designed for them,” García said. “The Elite account is more than a bank account; it’s a partner on your path to financial success. At Oriental, we’re committed to offering innovative services and products that allow customers to maximize their finances.”