Liberty to offer bilingual coverage of Paris Olympics

NIMB Staff July 24, 2024
The Paris Games will kick off with live coverage of the opening ceremonies, on July 26 starting at 12 p.m. on NBC (14 SD/214 HD) and Peacock. (Credit: Yalcinsonat | Dreamstime.com)

Customers can enjoy live and on-demand events across NBC channels and streaming platforms from July 26-Aug. 11.

Liberty Puerto Rico will offer coverage of the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, France, from July 26 to Aug. 11. Events can be seen in high definition (HD) through select television channels in NBC’s network and its streaming platforms, including Peacock. Liberty customers will also have complete coverage access through the Liberty Go application online.

The Paris Games will kick off with live coverage of the opening ceremonies on July 26 starting at 12 p.m. on NBC (14 SD/214 HD) and Peacock, with primetime coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. Coverage concludes on Sunday, Aug. 11, with the closing ceremony, broadcast live at 3 p.m. and rebroadcast at 7 p.m. on NBC.

Liberty customers can watch Olympic event coverage on television through Liberty’s Español de Primera, U-Pick, Ultimate and Ultimate Plus video packages. Channel availability will vary depending on the television packages customers are subscribed to.

To watch all Olympic events in English, customers can tune in to NBC (channel 14/214 HD); USA (channel 31/231 HD), CNBC (channel 22/222 HD), Golf Channel (channel 43/243 HD), and E! (channel 47/247 HD).

Customers can also watch Olympic games coverage in Spanish, including the events in which the Puerto Rico delegation will be participating, through Telemundo (channel 2/202 HD) and Punto 2 (channel 88/388 HD). They can also enjoy coverage on a variety of live events broadcast in Spanish on NBC Universo (channel 87/287 HD). For the first time, Telemundo will offer live coverage of the opening ceremony on July 26, starting at 1 p.m.

All these channels have Liberty’s Replay TV feature, which allows users to watch already-aired programming regardless of how far along it is in the broadcast or if the show is already over, the provider stated.

Liberty on Demand will offer reruns and highlights of some events the next day. These include video clips throughout the games, some in Spanish, and complete rebroadcasts of several Olympic events daily. In addition to interviews and the opening and closing ceremonies, customers can also watch the NBC Primetime Show every day.

To access this content, customers must tune in to channel 1 and enter the Paris Olympics 2024 option under the Liberty on Demand menu.

To watch events “anywhere, anytime,” Liberty customers can visit NBCOlympics.com or watch the NBC channels through the Liberty Go application. All events will be broadcast live and will be rebroadcast later. In addition, customers will enjoy content such as interviews, news, athlete and team profiles, daily video segments and detailed schedules.

Ultimate customers will have access to all events within these applications. To access this content, they must be registered in MyLiberty and choose Liberty Cablevision of PR from the list of providers. 

Customers who are not subscribed to the Ultimate video service will have access to a limited amount of content, including some videos from certain events and information. Customers can access the channels’ individual applications depending on the video services they are subscribed to.

