Charter Air Direct to launch 1st roundtrip Anguilla/San Juan route

Freedom II Bermuda Limited will begin operating the 30-minute flights on Dec. 15.

Charter Air Direct has announced new jet charter air service in partnership with Freedom II Bermuda Limited and will offer the first charter flight between Anguilla and San Juan on Dec. 15.

The service includes 30-minute flights three days a week. On Thursdays, flights depart from Anguilla-Clayton J. Lloyd Airport (AXA) at 9 a.m. and from Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) at 4 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, flights leave Anguilla at 1 p.m. and San Juan at 4 p.m.

Freedom II will operate the flights using Embraer 170 aircraft, each accommodating 64 passengers. These aircraft offer a “faster, roomier and smoother experience,” reaching an altitude of 30,000 feet to fly above clouds and weather systems, officials said.

Fares start at $299 per flight segment, including passenger taxes, making the route an attractive option for vacationers and a connection for Anguilla residents.

“We’re thrilled to arrange direct jet charter flights from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Anguilla,” said Jeff Cole, director of operations for Charter Air Direct. “We have selected Freedom II Bermuda Limited as the carrier, a carrier that adheres to the highest safety standards in the aviation industry.”

“From experienced pilots to meticulously maintained aircraft, every detail is designed to ensure passenger peace of mind,” Cole added. “Our commitment to affordability and exceptional service ensures that everyone, from travelers to residents, can benefit from the charter flights Charter Air Direct has arranged. This will drive economic development and tourism for Anguilla.”