Spirit lands new Ponce-Orlando route that will bring $8.7M to economy

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio March 3, 2022
Spirit's first non-stop flight between Orlando and Ponce's Mercedita Airport was welcomed with a traditional "christening" upon landing.

Spirit Airlines announced the new direct flight route between Orlando, Florida and Ponce, Puerto Rico that will have a daily frequency, which will represent an economic benefit of some $8.7 million to the island and a total of 44,370 seats until December 2022.

These flights will feature A319 aircraft with capacity for 140 passengers with new interiors that include ergonomic seats and Wi-Fi, allowing passengers to enjoy the streaming service on their electronic devices.

“It’s gratifying to have Spirit as a collaborator of tourism on the island and its commitment to Puerto Rico as a destination, contributing to the efforts that we carry out together with Discover Puerto Rico and our industry partners to continue generating demand and expanding the offer of air access on the island,” Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado-Santiago said.

Customers in both Ponce and Orlando will get an introductory fare starting at $99 one-way, for travel through May 4, 2022, and tickets must be purchased 21 days in advance to be eligible.

Spirit flew its first flights to Puerto Rico in 2001 when it launched service to San Juan, and later opened service to Aguadilla in 2007.

Adding Ponce will provide Spirit customers with eight nonstop route options for travel between Florida airports and Puerto Rico.

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
