Tiendas Me Salvé fundraise for American Red Cross

In the first 15 days of January, Red Cross volunteers assisted 25 families in Puerto Rico affected by home fires.

The funds will support families assisted by the organization during home fires and other disasters.

Tiendas Me Salvé teamed up with the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter to raise funds through the sale of the “To-Go Wipes” to benefit families the organization assists during home fires and other disasters.

“We started the year with a very high number of home fires, and campaigns like these allow us to provide financial and other assistance to affected families,” said Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter.

For a $1 donation, Me Salvé customers can take home a tube containing 10 wipes that expand when soaked in water.

“Every year, we look for ways to offer useful products while raising awareness of the value of the donation for the families we assist,” added Feliciano.

During 2024, the Puerto Rico Chapter assisted in more than 500 disasters throughout the island. The mission of the American Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate human suffering caused by emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.