American Red Cross honors donors at 104th Annual Recognition event

NIMB Staff November 5, 2024
Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter

Volunteers from across Puerto Rico were also recognized.

The American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter recently held its 104th Annual Recognition event at the Ana G. Méndez University, Gurabo Campus, honoring companies that supported the organization during fiscal year 2024.

Among the distinctions, Walmart Puerto Rico, Burger King Charities and LUMA Energy received the “Buen Vecino” recognition, while Tiendas Me Salvé, United Way of Puerto Rico, MHR Fund Management and the Department of Education were awarded the “Humanitarismo” recognition.

“This day is very significant for us because it gives us the opportunity to thank our donors for their financial contributions. We are also grateful for the support of the volunteers who work in the communities,” said Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter.

During the event, volunteers from across the island were also recognized. Volunteer Hernán Hernández received the “Volunteer of the Year” award, and volunteer Dianne Estévez received the “Youth Volunteer of the Year” recognition.

The American Red Cross closed fiscal year 2024 with 530 disasters assisted, 1,749 critical community cases and emergency communications carried out for military personnel and veterans, and 3,109 children educated in disaster preparedness.

The event also highlighted the organization’s sustainability efforts to reduce its environmental impact while fulfilling its humanitarian mission.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
