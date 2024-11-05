Bonneville Contracting marks 40 years of tech, security innovation

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephen Spears, president of Bonneville Contracting and Technology Group

The company celebrates four decades of projects in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Bonneville Contracting and Technology Group LLC, based in Caguas, Puerto Rico, is celebrating its 40th anniversary of delivering communications, electrical and security solutions in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

The company has been involved in many notable projects, including the installation of the first Traffic Intelligence System along Highway PR-26 (Baldorioty de Castro Expressway) and electronic surveillance systems for the Puerto Rico Police Department on the same route.

Bonneville has also implemented advanced surveillance systems for municipal police departments in Bayamón, Carolina, Guaynabo, Vega Baja and Ponce, as well as fiber optic installations at the La Fortaleza governor’s mansion.

“We are an innovative company committed to meeting our clients’ needs, providing robust and secure technology solutions, and delivering top-quality service 24 hours a day, every day of the year,” said Stephen Spears, president of Bonneville. “The rapid pace of technological advancement requires us to stay informed, adopt new equipment, and maintain continuous and open communication with our clients.”

Bonneville offers a range of services in cybersecurity, computerized access control, perimeter intrusion detection, fiber optic cabling and electrical systems.

The company’s certified engineers and electricians manage installations of 120 V AC and above, adhering to the highest industry standards.

For the security sector, Bonneville has a team of skilled engineers and technicians who design, install, integrate, program and certify tailored security systems for various projects. This capability has reinforced its position as a trusted provider of comprehensive solutions in the region.

The company said that throughout its four decades, it has consistently evolved, expanding its services and maintaining a strong presence in the industry. The company’s commitment to technological advancement and client-focused service has allowed it to adapt to changing market demands and continue delivering effective solutions.

With a team of 80 employees, Bonneville said it remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of technological innovation while supporting its clients’ goals.