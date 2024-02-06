Taste of Rum festival returns to San Juan March 9th

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Last year’s event at the Puerto Rico Convention Center drew hundreds of participants.

Internationally recognized for educating rummeliers and enthusiasts, Taste of Rum – Puerto Rico’s international rum festival – is scheduled for March 9 in San Juan.

The spirits sector is vital to Puerto Rico’s economy, with the local rum industry supporting more than 16,000 jobs in manufacturing, distribution, sales and marketing, and contributing about $450 million annually to the local economy.

This figure does not include sales from other rum brands on the island, such as Ron Brugal, Planteray Rum (formerly Plantation Rum), and Dos Maderas, which sell hundreds to thousands of bottles yearly.

Celebrating its 14th anniversary, Taste of Rum started in 2009 and has become an iconic event, “strategically held” during the tourism high season, attracting an average of 600 tourists.

Since 2009, the event is estimated to have generated 7,800 to 9,000 hotel nights, according to event organizers.

“The 2023 event was a key year for the event as it transitioned from a purely festive event to also incorporating a congress component where stellar speakers from Puerto Rico and around the world participate in high-level educational panels,” said the organizers. “This caught the attention of many rum enthusiasts who are constantly traveling, eager for rum education.”

“Entertainment has always been part of the magic sauce of the event. It’s part of our culture that rum is sometimes enjoyed with great music,” a press release stated.

The event will feature live music from various genres, including salsa bands, batucada, local DJs, and a tribute to Def Leppard.

Tickets available at PRTickets.com include “ENTHUSIASTIC” packages offering food discounts, unlimited rum tastings while supplies last, seminar access and exclusive entry at 6:30 p.m. General admission starts at 7:30 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m.

For additional information, visit Taste of Rum’s online platforms.