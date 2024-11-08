Type to search

Genera PR ensures ‘swift use’ of $459M to enhance island’s power grid

NIMB Staff November 8, 2024
The Costa Sur Power Plant in Guayanilla (Credit: FEMA/Eliezer Hernández)

The Puerto Rico power generation utility reaffirms commitment to ensure the “swift, transparent, and effective use of federal funds.”

Genera PR, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with the new government to ensure the efficient use of a $459 million allocation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to strengthen Puerto Rico’s energy system.

The funds will be used to purchase and install equipment to improve the reliability and stability of power plants. Company officials attributed the quick, 60-day allocation to cooperation between FEMA; the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3); and the execution guarantees provided by Genera PR.

The new units, designated for the Costa Sur (Guayanilla), Daguao (Ceiba), Yabucoa and Jobos (Guyama) facilities, will provide approximately 244 megawatts, strengthening electric availability during peak demand.

This investment is part of a larger, island-wide generation project, with total federal funding exceeding $2 billion.

“The granting of these funds marks a significant milestone in our strategic projects and our commitment to provide reliable and accessible energy to the people of Puerto Rico,” said Iván Báez, vice president of Public and Government Affairs at Genera PR.

“This progress is especially relevant given the urgent need to improve our energy facilities,” he said, noting that the quick fund approval allows starting the manufacturing and installation of these new, more efficient, multi-fuel backup units.

Báez reiterated Genera PR’s commitment to the “swift, transparent and efficient use of federal funds, working in close collaboration with federal and state governments.”

“Our projects will greatly benefit all Puerto Rico. Our goal is to unify efforts with state and federal governments to demonstrate effective execution and ensure the proper use of allocated funds,” said Báez.

“We’re confident that we will have the support of elected officials, as we share the same purpose: to improve the quality of life for the Puerto Rican people,” he added.

