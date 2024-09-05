Liberty Puerto Rico closes acquisition of Dish’s mobile spectrum, prepaid customers

The transaction will add more than 100 MHz of spectrum that will provide increased capacity and speed and strengthen Liberty’s 5G mobile network.

The transaction brings in added mobile network capacity and approximately 85,000 prepaid customers in Puerto Rico and the USVI.

Liberty has completed its acquisition of mobile spectrum and prepaid customers from Dish, now EchoStar, in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The $255 million transaction adds more than 100 MHz of spectrum, improving Liberty’s 5G network capacity and speed. The deal also incorporates approximately 85,000 new prepaid subscribers from the regions.

The acquisition, which received regulatory approval from the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in August, is expected to benefit the public by increasing competition in Puerto Rico and the USVI.

The FCC’s approval on Aug. 9 highlighted the potential for improved public interest through the transaction.

“This investment is another testament of the solid commitment that we have in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Eduardo Díaz-Corona, vice president and general manager of Liberty Communications.

“This acquisition will give us additional spectrum, which will provide our customers with an enhanced mobile experience by increasing the capacity and speed of the mobile network. Additionally, it will also expand our points of sales and service across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, bringing us closer to our customers,” he added.