New toll payment feature launches in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s chief innovation and information officer and executive director of the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS), Antonio Ramos-Guardiola (File photo)

Drivers can pay toll bills via the CESCO app and at Official Inspection Stations.

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, alongside the commonwealth government’s chief innovation and information officer and executive director of the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS), Antonio Ramos-Guardiola, and the secretary of the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP, in Spanish), Eileen Vélez-Vega, announced that, as of Sept. 4, outstanding toll booth fees can be paid through the Driver Service Center (CESCO, in Spanish) digital app or at Official Inspection Stations (EOI, in Spanish).

“This example of interconnection with the AutoExpreso system, which includes a new feature for inspection centers, promotes PRITS’ goal of advancing the digital transformation of services that the government of Puerto Rico offers our people,” said Ramos-Guardiola. “Providing more payment channels, whether through a single app or a single visit to their inspection center, is an additional step toward system interoperability, moving us to a citizen-centered experience.”

Vélez-Vega highlighted the importance of optimizing services: “This new feature is part of the service process optimization that we will continue to pursue for the benefit of citizens. It represents a shift in the way citizens receive and request services.

“Wherever we see that service can be improved through technology, we will move toward it, as it not only streamlines the process for those who handle online transactions but also frees up space and reduces wait times for those who still seek services in our offices.”

The initiative also offers the option to pay outstanding tolls at EOIs when renewing vehicle registration stickers, known as the “marbete.” Initially, 12 stations around the island will offer this service, with trained staff available to assist.

From Sept. 16 onward, all registered EOIs will provide this service. The currently participating EOIs are in Aguada, Arecibo, Ciales, Comerío, Guayama, Guaynabo, Gurabo, Hormigueros, Lares, Naguabo, Ponce, and San Juan. This service is free and will not increase the cost of the renewal process.

“Over 80% of citizens use EOIs for registration renewals. With this new announcement, they will be able to do everything in one location, expanding the service across more than 350 stations, thus minimizing long lines for managing transactions,” Vélez-Vega added.

Highway and Transportation Authority (HTA) Executive Director Edwin González-Montalvo underscored the collaboration between HTA and PRITS.

“At the HTA, we are committed to improving the user experience and providing the best possible service. In recent months, we have been collaborating with PRITS to develop this tool. We have also expanded the AutoExpreso service to Integrated Service Centers (CSI, in Spanish) in Arecibo, Río Piedras, Humacao, and Loíza, with plans to add the service to the rest of the CSIs in the coming weeks,” González-Montalvo said.

Since Sept. 1, 2023, vehicle owners have been able to renew their marbete through CESCO Digital. Around 2.2 million citizens have obtained their digital registration stickers.

“Without a doubt, the digital ‘marbete’ has been one of the most significant technological advances in the history of the government of Puerto Rico,” concluded Ramos-Guardiola. “For this important project, we were able to connect key government agencies, which allowed us to continue developing further efforts aimed at achieving digital transformation in the government. We have been able to offer Puerto Ricans new options to complete their transactions, dramatically reducing lines and wait times in offices.”