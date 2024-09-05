Coca-Cola Music Hall reports $5.3M in ticket sales so far in ’24

Jorge Pérez, regional general manager of ASM Global, which manages the Coca-Cola Music Hall

The Coca-Cola Music Hall is marking its third anniversary with a total of 395 events, representing $35 million in ticket sales, of which $5.3 million were generated in the first six months of 2024.

The activities have included a mix of corporate and government events (208), as well as concerts (185) since the venue opened in 2021, said Jorge Pérez, regional general manager of ASM Global, which manages the Coca-Cola Music Hall in Puerto Rico.

A total of 685,000 people have participated in these events. Of the $35 million in ticket sales, $4 million are attributed to the Sales and Use tax, which go to the government’s coffers, he said.

“Celebrating three years of success at the Coca-Cola Music Hall fills us with deep pride. We remain committed to offering unforgettable experiences to our public and an environment where the passion, respect and creativity of our staff prosper and flourish,” said Pérez. “Each event reflects our dedication to creating treasured moments, and we enthusiastically expect many more years of shared success and memorable moments.”

In its first three years, the Coca-Cola Music Hall has gained global standing among venues, taking the 18th spot in Billboard Magazine’s Worldwide Top Grossing Venues for generating $5.3 million in ticket sales during the first six months of 2024.

In the pipeline for the venue is the inauguration of the “Magna Terrace” toward year’s end – an outdoor space branded by Cervecera de Puerto Rico, with an investment of around $60,000, Pérez said. The area will have a capacity for about 100 people for after-concert or private activities.

“We want to maximize the space we have at the Coca-Cola Music Hall, in addition to the concert facilities,” Pérez said.

While the venue has a full lineup of concerts scheduled for the next six months, it is already looking ahead to 2025.

“We have a booking window of between three and six months, and we could be negotiating between 25 and 30 events during that time with producers who are asking for dates and are looking at Puerto Rico and the Coca-Cola Music Hall as their destination,” said Pérez.

The goal for 2025 is to continue expanding its private sector events segment, which Pérez said mostly take place on weekends.

“We want to expand that activity to weekdays,” he said. “We want to continue to be an economic engine for Puerto Rico, creating jobs and expanding our event volume.”

He said the Coca-Cola Music Hall works in tandem with the Puerto Rico Convention Center and the Sheraton Hotel to provide dates and space for events that cannot be held at those locations.

“When there’s no date for an event at the Convention Center, it’s brought here, and that’s how we collaborate. If there’s no availability here, perhaps it gets referred to the Sheraton, because we want these events to remain within this neighborhood, in this ecosystem,” he added.