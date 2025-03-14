Evinmotors expands US footprint into North Carolina, Miami

Evinmotors Miami (formerly North Miami Motorsports)

The Puerto Rico-based powersports distributor is North America’s No. 1 KTM retailer.

Evinmotors, a San Juan-based distributor of powersports vehicles, marine engines and adventure equipment, has expanded its U.S. presence with the acquisition of Evinmotors NC (formerly 10 Cycles) and Evinmotors Miami (formerly North Miami Motorsports). The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The move strengthens Evinmotors’ reach in the U.S. market while reinforcing its stated mission to deliver not only products, but experiences, adrenaline, and a thriving community united by passion and excitement, officials said.

“This acquisition is a pivotal step in our vision to redefine the essence of adventure,” said Juan A. Castellanos, CEO of Evinmotors. “By bringing Evinmotors NC and Evinmotors Miami into our family, we are expanding our ability to inspire riders, create unforgettable experiences and foster a sense of community that extends beyond the journey itself.”

As part of this expansion, both locations are undergoing a rebranding process, “ensuring customers continue to receive the highest quality motorcycles, [all-terrain vehicles (ATVs)], side-by-sides, personal watercraft and premium riding gear — all backed by Evinmotors’ renowned commitment to service excellence and innovation,” officials added.

Evinmotors has built a strong reputation in the industry, previously serving as the largest BRP International distributor and currently holding the title of the top KTM retailer in North America through its Puerto Rico dealership.

“We believe adventure is more than just the ride — it’s about emotion, connection and the moments that resonate beyond the journey,” Castellanos said. “With Evinmotors NC and Evinmotors Miami, we are not just expanding geographically; we are reaffirming our commitment to providing exceptional retail experiences, expert support and exclusive events that fuel the passion of riders everywhere.”

Evinmotors said that, through this expansion, it continues to push the boundaries of the powersports industry, delivering innovative retail experiences, top-tier service and unique events designed to connect and inspire the riding community.