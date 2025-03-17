lala Puerto Rico named one of the World’s Greatest Places by TIME

Lala Puerto Rico’s interior design features thousands of illuminated wooden posts, meant to evoke the Puerto Rico’s landscape.

“The traditional/contemporary blend design trend caters to locals as much as tourists,” the publication said.

TIME magazine has named Lala Puerto Rico to its annual list of the World’s Greatest Places for 2025, making it the only restaurant in Puerto Rico to receive this recognition.

The list features 100 destinations worldwide that stand out for their “innovation, originality and exceptional experiences.”

Located in The Mall of San Juan, Lala Puerto Rico has gained attention for its immersive dining experience, combining global culinary techniques with Puerto Rican flavors. The restaurant is led by executive chef Guillermo López-Folch, whose Michelin-starred background informs a menu of refined and unexpected dishes.

“TIME’s recognition affirms what we set out to create at lala,” said Daniel Vitiello, general manager of lala Puerto Rico. “To be included in TIME’s list of the World’s Greatest Places is an incredible honor and a reflection of our team’s passion for redefining fine dining in Puerto Rico. At lala, we believe dining is an immersive experience — where flavors, design and ambiance come together to tell a story.”

TIME described Lala as a destination that blends fine dining with a vibrant social atmosphere, drawing both celebrities and trendsetters. The restaurant’s design features thousands of illuminated wooden posts, meant to evoke the island’s landscape, according to its Architectural Studio design team.

López-Folch emphasized the importance of hospitality in the experience, stating, “We focus on crafting an experience where our guests feel truly at home… Puerto Ricans have a deep tradition of welcoming people to the table, whether they are friends, family, or strangers.”

The menu, developed alongside co-owners Noah Assad and Benito Martínez-Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, showcases what they call New Puerto Rican cuisine, combining international influences with local ingredients.

The restaurant has received several other accolades, including the OpenTable Diners’ Choice 2024 Award and both the AIA Florida and AIA Puerto Rico 2024 Design & Honor Awards.

With a selection of more than 300 wines and handcrafted cocktails, the restaurant offers an elevated dining experience in a contemporary setting.

TIME compiled its list by soliciting nominations from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as through an application process, focusing on places — including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums and parks — offering new and distinctive experiences.