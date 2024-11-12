LUMA makes progress on grid improvements in Canóvanas, Carolina

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

LUMA Energy crews work on utility poles to improve the electric grid’s reliability.

The project’s objective is to improve reliability and reduce outages for more than 11,000 customers.

Puerto Rico’s power distribution and transmission company, LUMA Energy, said its brigades continue steady progress on infrastructure improvements, including insulation replacement, hardware upgrades, standard changes and vegetation management on utility poles.

More than 60% of the improvements, whose goal is to reduce service interruptions that could potentially be caused by animals interacting with the system, have been completed.

The project, which should benefit more than 11,000 customers in Canóvanas and Carolina, began on Sept. 26 to improve the region’s electric infrastructure and reliability.

“The first two phases included changing the hardware on poles, which separates the distance between the energized lines and the poles. This minimizes the possibility of breakdowns caused by animal contact. Changes were made to the lines’ construction patterns following LUMA’s new standards. In addition, vegetation maintenance work and insulation replacements were carried out to improve the electrical system,” said Efrén Laboy, LUMA distribution lines district manager for Canóvanas.

LUMA said the upgrades are part of the utility’s commitment to strengthening the electric grid for reliable and safe service.

“The third phase of the project is scheduled for December and will continue to focus on additional improvements that will ensure greater efficiency in the transformation of the electrical system,” Laboy added.

Additionally, in Canóvanas, LUMA has modernized 2,260 luminaires in the first phase of the Community Public Lighting Initiative, with 2,004 more identified for future phases, totaling 4,264.

In Carolina, 2,940 luminaires have been modernized, with 11,084 more scheduled, bringing the total to 14,024.

For updates on the Community Streetlight Initiative, visit the following link.