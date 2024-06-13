Type to search

Popeyes opens 21st restaurant in Puerto Rico, in Canóvanas

Contributor June 13, 2024
The new the new 3,059-square-foot location is generating more than 25 jobs.

The new location at The Outlet at Route 66 is one of four upcoming openings planned before year’s end

Latin American Chicken LLC, a Puerto Rico Popeyes franchisee owned by Restaurant Holding Co. (RHC), announced the expansion of the fried chicken restaurant chain to the island’s northeast, with its 21st location at The Outlet at Route 66 in Canóvanas. The new 3,059-square-foot location is generating more than 25 jobs.

“We’re excited to expand the Popeyes footprint beyond the metropolitan area. This is our first restaurant in the Northeast region and one of four more restaurants currently under construction in Hatillo, Salinas, Juana Díaz and Fajardo expected to open before year’s end,” said Fernando Oliver, CEO of Restaurant Holding Co.

“We’re hoping to reach every corner of the island in our commitment to continue bringing all the unique Louisiana flavors and conquering the local palate,” he said.

The Canóvanas location features a contemporary exterior and interior, and includes an open seating concept with various seating options such as booths, platform seats, high top community tables and banquettes. 

The décor is complemented with bright colors, contemporary furniture made of natural materials, and elements highlighting the brand’s history and values. White brick, cement-finished walls, an open truss ceiling, neutral concrete look flooring, and different types of lighting contribute to the contemporary-industrial design.

“Puerto Rico has been a phenomenal market for growth. Puerto Ricans have many things in common with the Popeyes brand including love for bold and delicious flavors, culinary pride and heritage, unique recipes, passion for music and much more,” said Carlos J. Morell, president of Restaurant Holding Co.

