Town of Canóvanas unveils 3 new scenic routes to spur tourism

From left: Carlos Mercado and Lornna Soto.

The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Carlos Mercado, and the Mayor of Canóvanas, Lornna Soto, unveiled a plan to establish three new scenic routes — still being developed for an official opening this year — as a way to promote tourism and the economic development in the northern town.

Through the recently approved Territorial Ordinance Plan, the city of Canóvanas established new economic development strategies to promote ecology and areas of “high scenic value,” Soto said.

The first route to open is the Miradores in El Yunque route, which runs through the PR-957 and PR-186 roads, she said.

“It presents an impressive landscape in which there is a high potential for economic growth in the hands of citizens and tourists seeking to enjoy the existing landscape while taking the opportunity to visit some businesses in the area,” the mayor said in a press release.

The second route is the Pico del Toro Scenic Route that runs through the PR-186 and offers a new recreational alternative for the El Yunque National Forest.

Meanwhile, the third route is the Old Central Azucarera Scenic Route that runs along PR-951 and will be integrated into an ecotourism project to promote the main points of interest adjacent to the Canóvanas urban center, she said.

The routes are established under the territorial plan established by Act 54-2015, she said.

“The law’s objective is that the scenic route highlights the natural, historical and cultural riches of the town and becomes an attraction for tourists and consequently the creation of employment,” Soto said.

She also mentioned that the initiative plans to harmonize geography, culture, and other social conditions to create the town’s identity with the beauty of “El Yunque.”

The initiative calls for partnering with the US Forest Service and community entities such as Vitrina Solidaria and Producir Inc.

“Canóvanas has great potential that offers us an excellent opportunity to attract new activity in the tourism, recreational and eco-sustainable sectors,” she said.

Furthermore, the mayor said “It was essential” Puerto Rico Tourism Co. provided recommendations for the route, now that it is in the final stages.

“We have to recognize the mayor’s vision with this project, and we will be supporting her in defining and strengthening the potential that the route has,” Mercado said, noting that Canóvanas has “natural richness that can be integrated into our tourism offer.”

“I know that the routes will be of great benefit to our island, in which the protection of our natural resources and the aspiration for development converge,” he said. “The initiative may also harmonize geography, culture and other social conditions that identify us as a people, hand-in-hand with El Yunque.”

Ana Bisbal-López is a student majoring in Journalism and Radio Production and Marketing at Sacred Heart University in Santurce, Puerto Rico. She believes media coverage is a necessity, which is why people deserve to have access to unbiased and truthful media platforms.