Johnson & Johnson grants scholarships to 50 UPR nursing students

Johnson & Johnson has granted scholarships to 50 nursing students at the University of Puerto Rico as part of a social impact program designed to build capacity in the health system.

“Nurses are the backbone of the health system and as advances in healthcare take place, we believe strongly in building the capacity of these professionals to ensure better health outcomes,” said Nuria Ramírez, chairperson of the Johnson & Johnson Contributions Committee, a group made up of volunteer company executives.

The company has been granting 50 nursing scholarships annually to the University of Puerto Rico for the past 14 years, for an approximate number of 700 scholarships. Candidates for the scholarship are selected based on their academic performance.

“By granting these scholarships, Johnson & Johnson empowers our students, allowing them to create projects that have a direct, positive impact in our communities, as we have seen in the aftermath of Hurricane María,” said Darrel Hillman, the UPR’s acting president.

“We congratulate our students for this great achievement, and we thank the executives and the local leaders of the Johnson & Johnson Global Community Impact team for contributing to the support of these professionals during the past 14 years,” he said.

“Johnson & Johnson has truly taken on the role of a partner to both our academic programs as well as our students in their quest to become health care professionals,” Hillman said.

The Johnson & Johnson scholarships are granted to students of the nursing programs offered at four UPR campuses: Arecibo, Medical Sciences at Río Piedras, Mayagüez, and Humacao.

The support is part of the Johnson & Johnson’s social impact strategy which focuses in creating alliances to support those on the frontlines of care. Johnson & Johnson has long supported nurses through a number of programs.

The Johnson & Johnson family of companies has seven manufacturing operations in five municipalities as well as Commercial and Business Services operations in Puerto Rico.