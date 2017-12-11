Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip opens 2nd store in PR

Good for You Franchise LLC announced the opening of the second Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip store at the Best Western Condado Palm Hotel. The franchisee has a representation agreement with Crest Foods to open several cafés in Puerto Rico over the next five years.

The new store entailed at $300,000 investment and is generating more than 15 direct jobs, said Maribelin Gutiérrez, president of Cookies & More LLC, the local franchisee.

“Even with all the challenges we face right now, we are very positive with this new project. We have studied the brand and know that it will be well received in this area of Condado,” said Mario Alverio, partner at Good for You Franchise.

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a concept built around one of the most recognized food brands in the world, Nestlé. Along with their well-known Nestle Toll House cookies and cookie cakes, the cafés serve brownies, biscuits, ice cream, milkshakes and cold drinks. Store hours are Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The first store opened at the Plaza Carolina mall food court.